Buy these 7 stocks below Rs 200 for a prosperous New Year 2018 and gain up to 45%

As the festive season is round the corner with only two days left for Christmas and an eight-day gap between 2018 New Year’s Eve, everybody is riding high on fiesta and planning their best to rejoice in the year-ender holidays. It is never a bad idea to think of growing money, even in holiday season itself. With a continuous bull run in the Indian stock market in 2017, many investors have jumped into equities in order to gain from the rally. In the current year, the domestic markets have been able to sustain the momentum despite heavy selling pressure from FII (foreign institutional investors). The key equity indices Sensex and Nifty have returned about 28% in this year beating almost all major markets except Hong Kong.

In the first half of 2017, Sensex rose about 18% and from June 2017 until now, the index had jumped nearly 10%. Out of the phenomenal performance of benchmark indices, there are few stocks which have grown multifold. As investors look out for more investment avenues continues, we bring you seven stocks under Rs 200 to buy and you may gain up to 45%.

Karur Vysya Bank — Angel Broking

Shares of Karur Vysya Bank have jumped nearly 60% in the last 12 months. The research and brokerage firm Angel Broking has given an upside of 44.2% to a target price of Rs 180 from its current market price of Rs 125. Loan growth is likely to pick up after a sluggish FY2017, Angel Broking said in a report.

Navkar Corporation — Angel Broking

Shares of Navkar Corporation have gained close to 16% in the last one year. Angel Broking has given an upside of 40.3% to Rs 265 from a current market price of Rs 189.

Ruchira Papers — Angel Broking

Shares of Ruchira Papers have nearly doubled in the last one year. The stock of Ruchira Papers had zoomed 95% to Rs 200 from a level of Rs 102 a year earlier. Angel Broking has given an upside of 22% to a target price of Rs 244 from its current market price of Rs 200.

ONGC — Axis Securities

Shares of India’s one of the largest oil explorer ONGC have been flat through this year. Axis Securities has given an up side of 14% to a target price of Rs 215 from its current market price of Rs 188. Earlier in October 2017, the national oil explorer ONGC reported a rise of 3.1% in the net profit to Rs 5,131 crore for the September 2017-18 quarter, compared with Rs 4,975 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Karnataka Bank — Axis Securities

Shares of Karnataka Bank have risen nearly 40% in the current calendar year. Axis Securities has given an upside of 29% to a target price of Rs 195 from its current market price of Rs 152. Karnataka Bank is a 93-year old Mangaluru based scheduled commercial bank.

Equitas Holdings — Axis Securities

Shares of Equitas Holdings have been flat in the last one year period. The research and brokerage firm Axis Securities has given an upside of 15% to target price of Rs 168 from its current market price of Rs 146. Equitas Holdings is a Small Finance Bank which got listed in 2016 at an issue price of Rs 110.

Minda Corp — Axis Securities

Shares of Minda Corp have more than doubled in the last one year, returning as much as 110% to around Rs 190 from a level of Rs 90 a year ago. Axis Securities has given a further upside of 30% to a target price of Rs 246 from its current market price of Rs 190.