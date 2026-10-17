Benchmark equity indices gained nearly 3% during the week, marking their strongest weekly performance in six months, driven largely by a sharp rally in IT stocks. Easing crude oil prices, appreciation in the rupee, expectations of a review of long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax and securities transaction tax (STT), and optimism over an early conclusion of the India-US trade deal also boosted investor sentiment.

Extending gains for the second consecutive session on Friday, the Sensex rose 413.66 points, or 0.56%, to close at 74,729.27, while the Nifty advanced 148.80 points, or 0.65%, to settle at 23,146.15.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex and Nifty surged 3.11% and 2.78%, respectively. The Nifty IT index rallied 11.72% during the week, marking its steepest weekly gain in 18 years, since April 2008.

However, broader market indices underperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap 100 had a modest 0.58% gain, the Nifty Smallcap 100 declined 0.12% during the week.

“Indian equities staged a firm recovery this week despite inflation concerns weighing on sentiment early on, as higher inflation pushed benchmark bond yields to multi-year highs, reviving fears of further monetary tightening. While the RBI’s move to raise the daily cash reserve ratio (CRR) maintenance requirement to absorb surplus liquidity added to the caution, sentiment improved steadily as the central bank’s special dollar window for oil marketing companies and tighter hedging norms drove a rebound in the rupee,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

Expectations of a review of LTCG tax and STT, softer crude prices and easing bond yields further revived risk appetite. These factors helped investors look past the initial headwinds and favour stocks with strong Q2FY27 business updates. However, the rally remained concentrated in large-cap stocks, with mid-caps posting modest gains and small-caps ending marginally lower, Nair added.

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Investors’ wealth increased by Rs 7.30 lakh crore during the week, including a gain of Rs 1.55 lakh crore on Friday. Leading IT stocks contributed nearly Rs 2.75 lakh crore to the increase in market capitalisation during the week.

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth Rs 3,517.73 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 7,812.81 crore during the period.

Besides IT, auto, realty, oil and gas, private banks and financial services were the top sectoral gainers during the week. In contrast, healthcare, pharma, FMCG and PSU banks were the top losers.

Market breadth was positive in all sessions except Thursday.

With a 17.9% gain, Tech Mahindra led the Sensex gainers, followed by TCS, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Bharti Airtel. IndiGo, L&T, ITC, Adani Ports and Asian Paints were the top Sensex laggards.

Looking ahead, markets will track the quarterly earnings of major banking companies, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, when trading resumes on Monday, alongside developments on the global front over the weekend, said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking.

Indian benchmarks were the only gainers during the week among Asian peers. With 17.07% fall, Indonesia was the top loser, followed by South Korea (down 15.61%), Taiwan (down 7.60%), Japan (down 6.82%) and China (down 4.27%).