The Day an Onion Beat Silver

At 4pm on Monday, 12 October 2026, the statistics ministry put out a ten-page press release. Most people read the first line and stopped.

Retail inflation for September came in at 5.54%. That’s the highest print since October 2024, or 23 months. One caveat: the ministry moved to a new 2024-based series this year, so old and new numbers aren’t a perfect match.

The better story sat on page three. It lists the five items whose prices rose the most. For most of this year, silver jewellery topped that list. In September, it lost the top spot. To the onion.

For the first time this year, a kitchen staple topped the list.

Data Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, CPI press release, 12 October 2026

Onion prices were up 108.09% from a year ago. Inflation has walked out of the jewellery box and into the kitchen. Food inflation hit 7.74%, and rural inflation 6.08%.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) didn’t wait for this print. On Wednesday, 7 October 2026, it raised the repo rate to 5.50% from 5.25%. It was the first hike since February 2023.

Then there’s the detail that bothers me most. The inflation rate has gone up every single month this year, from 2.74% in January to 5.54% in September.

Data Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (CPI base 2024=100). September figure is provisional.

The usual inflation trades are a trap this time

Every time prices spike, the same names come up. Gold lenders, metal miners, commodity exchanges, and hotels. They gain when prices rise.

But they also ride the economic cycle, and the RBI has just started hiking rates to cool it. That’s bad news for businesses that need strong demand or cheap credit.

So, I ran three tests instead.

Customers can’t skip the purchase, and they don’t need a loan to make it.

The company can pass on rising costs, through its brand, a rule, or plain efficiency.

It carries little or no debt, so a rate hike doesn’t eat its profit.

Five companies pass. Three of them are in healthcare, and that’s no accident. Illness doesn’t wait for prices to cool.

#1 Rainbow Children’s Medicare: The Bill No Parent Haggles Over

First on the list is Rainbow Children’s Medicare.

Families cut back when prices rise. They skip the dinner out and delay the new phone. Nobody delays a baby’s birth or a child’s stay in intensive care.

Rainbow runs 24 hospitals and six clinics across nine cities, focused on children and mothers. Revenue jumped 33% from a year ago to Rs 4.7 billion (bn) (Rs 470 crore). Profit for shareholders rose 13% to Rs 606 million (m) (Rs 60.6 crore). Operating margin slipped to 28.6% from 29.4% as new hospitals opened.

Revenue per occupied bed per day rose 6% to Rs 67,256. The health part of retail inflation rose just 1.4% in September. The type of treatment plays a part, but the gap is wide.

Data Source: Rainbow Children’s Medicare, investor presentation, July 2026

The catch is expansion. Rainbow plans to add 2,500 beds over five years at a cost of about Rs 22 bn, which it will fund from its own cash flows. It has Rs 6.1 bn in cash and investments. Only 41% of its operational beds were full between April and June.

Management guides for a 24-25% margin by March 2027. That figure treats rent as a cost, so it isn’t comparable with the 28.6% above. At about 45 times earnings, near Rs 1,270, the price assumes a lot.

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#2 NephroPlus: Three Times a Week, Every Week

A kidney failure patient needs dialysis about three times a week, for life. There’s no cheaper month to wait for.

Nephrocare Health Services, which runs NephroPlus, went public in December 2025 at Rs 460 a share. It has 550 clinics across India, the Philippines, Uzbekistan, Nepal, and Saudi Arabia.

Business is growing fast. Treatments rose 13.3% to over 1 m. Revenue grew 23.7% to Rs 2.8 bn. Revenue per treatment rose 9.2% to Rs 2,733. Adjusted operating margin widened to 23.1%, and adjusted profit jumped 42% to Rs 368 m.

Here’s the honest part. NephroPlus can’t lean on Indian price hikes. Its Indian sessions are among the world’s cheapest, and 76.5% of its patients pay through public insurance.

So its shield is different. Material costs fell to 22.1% of revenue from 23.9% a year ago. And about 45% of revenue comes from abroad, which helps when the rupee is weak.

Data Source: Nephrocare Health Services, investor presentation, August 2026

At about Rs 620, the stock trades near 42 times its annualised adjusted profit, by our math. Its reliance on government payers is the main risk.

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#3 Ipca Laboratories: Raising Targets as Costs Rise

Nobody skips painkillers and heart pills when prices rise. Pain medicines make up 53% of Ipca’s Indian brand sales, and heart and diabetes drugs another 17%.

Indian drug prices follow two rules. Drugs outside price control can rise up to 10% a year. Price-controlled essential medicines get a raise every April that tracks the previous calendar year’s wholesale inflation.

That second rule has done little lately. Wholesale prices barely moved in 2025, so the raise in April 2026 was just 0.65%.

Data Source: National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority

So, the rulebook did little for Ipca’s latest numbers. The business did the work. India formulation sales rose 13% to Rs 10.8 bn. Exports rose 34%, led by Europe. Profit rose 72% to about Rs 4 bn, and operating margin rose about six percentage points to 24%.

Then came the telling part. In August, with wholesale inflation near 10%, management raised its full-year targets: revenue growth of 14-16%, up from 12-13%, and an operating margin of about 23%, up from 22%. Debt is minimal at Rs 1.9 bn.

Wholesale inflation has stayed above 8% every month since April, and the formula will carry that into next April’s raise. Ipca doesn’t disclose its price-controlled share, so treat that as a bonus.

The caution is size and price. India formulations are only about 39% of revenue, and part of the jump came from export orders that slipped from March. The stock is up about 44% in a year and trades at about 36 times earnings.

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#4 Gillette India: TheShave and the Brush

Some purchases are small, frequent, and pure habit. A razor blade. A toothbrush. Gillette India sells both, under the Gillette and Oral-B names.

That habit shows up in its margins. Revenue rose 10.8% to Rs 7.8 bn, and oral care grew 19%. Profit rose 8.9% to Rs 1.6 bn. Operating margin barely slipped, to 29.1% from 29.7% a year ago.

Now look at its peers. Emami’s gross margin fell 3.6 percentage points as crude and packaging costs rose, and its profit fell 16%. Jyothy Labs saw profit halve. Gillette faced the same cost wave and still grew.

Data Source: Gillette India, Emami, and Jyothy Labs, results releases

It has zero debt and a return on equity of about 68%. Yet the stock has fallen about 25% in a year and trades at about 35 times earnings, the lowest of the five. The business kept growing; the share price didn’t.

#5 CRISIL

At first glance, CRISIL looks like the odd one out. Ratings exist because companies borrow, and the RBI just made borrowing dearer. So why is it here?

Look at what happened when borrowing slowed. Corporate bond issuance fell 25.7% in the quarter ended June 2026. CRISIL’s ratings revenue still grew 21.4%. Overall revenue rose 27.6% to Rs 10.8 bn, and profit rose 26.2% to Rs 2.2 bn.

Data Source: CRISIL, results press release, July 2026

Ratings held up for a reason. Listed bonds need a rating by law, and each live rating earns CRISIL a yearly surveillance fee, whether or not the company borrows again.

And ratings are the smaller business. Research and analytics brought in about 72% of revenue, much of it from global banks. In 2025, CRISIL earned Rs 15.7 bn in foreign currency on a standalone basis. Its main cost is salaries in rupees, so a weak rupee helps.

S&P Global owns about two-thirds of CRISIL, which carries no debt. It’s still the most rate-sensitive name here, and at about 57 times earnings, the most expensive.

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Before you add these to your watchlist

None of these stocks is cheap. Valuations range from about 35 to 57 times earnings, and rate hikes tend to hit expensive stocks first.

And ‘inflation-resistant’ doesn’t mean ‘price-proof’. The business keeps earning while costs rise, but the share price can still wobble.

The bottom line

The onion will get cheaper. It always does. The next inflation data lands on Thursday, 12 November 2026, and may well be softer.

Don’t mistake that for the all-clear. Wholesale prices rose 9.92% in August, and factory costs reach shop shelves with a lag.

So the real question isn’t where inflation goes next month. It’s who gets stuck with the bill.

Emami and Jyothy Labs got stuck with it. Their profits fell 16% and 51%.

These five didn’t. Some raised prices, some cut costs, and some earned in foreign currency. All five grew profits between April and June, as wholesale inflation crossed 8%.

In a rate-hike year, that’s the only test that counts.

Happy investing.

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