Jio Platforms has fixed its IPO price band at Rs 1,065-1,119 per share. At the upper end, the issue could raise Rs 30,213 crore, making it India’s largest-ever initial public offering (IPO), surpassing Hyundai Motor India’s Rs 27,858.75 crore issue in 2024.

Can Jio Platforms justify a valuation of over Rs 10 lakh crore, and how much room does its IPO offer investors? Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani outlined the company’s plans and pricing approach, while banker Uday Kotak discussed its valuation against peers. Brokerage reports, meanwhile, offer another way to assess whether the asking price is reasonable.

Jio IPO: Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani outline expansion, pricing rationale

Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani outline Jio’s future expansion plan (Image source: RIL)

Akash Ambani, managing director of Jio Platforms, said the company was working towards a stronger balance sheet, with the IPO proceeds earmarked for debt reduction.

“All our IPO proceeds go towards reducing our debt,” Akash Ambani said, adding that Jio Platforms was “heading to be a net debt-free company”.

Akash also addressed the company’s longer-term technology plans, saying, “We are in the pre-standard phase of 6G. The rollout of commercial 6G will be in the early 2030s.”

Isha Ambani highlighted the importance of setting a price that allows investors to participate in the company’s future growth. “For us, it is most important to be able to price this attractively so that shareholders who come in can create long-term value along with the growth of Jio Platforms,” she said.

What Uday Kotak said about Jio Platforms’ valuation

At the upper end of the price band, Jio Platforms is valued at around 34 times its FY25-FY26 earnings, according to Uday Kotak. He compared this with a valuation of 41 times earnings for a close peer, adding that Jio Platforms was attractively priced relative to that benchmark.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Founder Uday Kotak explained that, “The RIL group, after Jio’s listing, will be India’s largest conglomerate, based on listed market cap.”

What SBI Securities and Centrum decode IPO valuation

SBI Securities, in its report has highlighted Jio Platforms’ earnings growth and the potential for further expansion in its digital businesses.

Parameter SBI Securities’ assessment Revenue CAGR (FY24-FY26) 15.80% EBITDA CAGR 16.20% PAT CAGR 18.50% Key growth drivers 5G, tariff hikes, broadband and digital services IPO valuation 34.4x FY26 earnings Enterprise value per subscriber Rs 20,117

The report noted, “The company delivered Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 15.8%/16.2%/18.5%, respectively, during FY24-FY26 period, with earnings growth outpacing revenue growth due to operating leverage and improving scale.”

Putting it in simple words, the EBITDA, and profit after tax (PAT) all grew during the period. Profit grew faster than revenue.

SBI Securities pointed to tariff rationalisation, the shift from 2G to 4G and 5G, higher data usage, home broadband expansion and growing demand for enterprise cloud services.

The brokerage also sees potential in artificial intelligence-led services, digital applications, satellite connectivity and overseas deployment of Jio’s technology platforms.

On cash flow, SBI Securities said, “Capex pertaining to 5G and other physical infrastructure is already deployed and hence cash flow generation is likely to be healthy, going forward.”

The report also added that repayment of Reliance Jio Infocomm’s borrowings could reduce leverage and financing costs, strengthening cash flows and providing greater flexibility for future investment.

At the upper price band, SBI Securities values the issue at a post-issue price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 34.4 times FY25-26 earnings and an enterprise value per subscriber of Rs 20,117.

Another brokerage house Centrum has also outlined its valuation assessment of Jio Platforms, focusing on the potential for higher tariffs, growing data consumption and the expansion of its digital services.

Parameter Centrum’s assessment IPO proceeds Around Rs 30,000 crore Debt repayment Rs 27,500 crore Equity dilution Around 3% Expected tariff hike Around 12% in the next 3–4 months Estimated equity valuation Rs 11.5 trillion Valuation multiple 12x estimated FY28 EBITDA

According to the report, Jio Platforms plans to raise around Rs 30,000 crore through the IPO by issuing 270 million fresh equity shares. This would dilute around 3% of its existing equity base. Of the proceeds, Rs 27,500 crore is earmarked for debt repayment or prepayment, with the remaining amount set aside for general corporate purposes.

Reliance Industries currently holds a 66.43% stake in Jio Platforms, while Meta Platforms and Google own 9.98% and 7.73%, respectively. Centrum believes the IPO could help unlock value for Reliance shareholders by establishing a market-driven valuation for Jio’s telecom and digital businesses.

Centrum expects average revenue per user (ARPU) to improve through tariff hikes, a better subscriber mix and increased adoption of premium services.

The brokerage expects a tariff hike of around 12% over the next three to four months, which could support ARPU growth. However, the actual impact will depend on the timing of any increase and how subscribers respond.

On valuation, Centrum assigns Jio Platforms an equity value of Rs 11.5 trillion, based on an enterprise value-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EV/EBITDA) multiple of 12 times estimated FY27-28 EBITDA.

Jio Platforms IPO: What investors should watch

The Jio IPO will open for subscription from October 21 to October 23, with anchor investor bidding scheduled for October 19. The shares are expected to list on October 28.

The issue consists of a fresh offering of up to 27 crore shares, meaning the proceeds will go to the company rather than selling shareholders.

Disclaimer: IPOs/Stocks constitute investments of inherently extreme risk. These securities are only suitable for investors with a sophisticated understanding of capital markets and a demonstrated capacity for total loss of principal. Due to low liquidity, investors must be prepared for severe price volatility and material difficulty in exiting the position. This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.