Festive lights are not the only thing glowing in the market this Diwali season. The unofficial market is buzzing over Tonbo Imaging India, a defence electronics company whose public issue opened for bidding on October 15 and the window shuts on October 19.

Today (October 16), Tonbo Imaging India’s IPO was subscribed 7.77 times overall by 5 pm on the second day of bidding, with all investor categories fully subscribed. The non-institutional investors (NII) segment was subscribed 14.34 times, while the retail portion saw 7.11 times subscription.

Within the NII category, applications above Rs 10 lakh were subscribed 11.48 times, while those between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh were subscribed 20.07 times. The employee portion was subscribed 13.09 times, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category recorded 3.95 times subscription.

Let’s take a look at the key details every investors need to know about this mainboard IPO –

Tonbo Imaging India IPO: GMP signals 71% listing gain

As of October 16, Tonbo Imaging India’s grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 500, according to the latest available indication.

With the upper price band fixed at Rs 700 per share, this translates into an estimated listing price of Rs 1,200.

At this level, the implied listing gain would be 71.43% over the issue price.

However, the grey market is unofficial, and its premiums can change with investor sentiment and market conditions. The estimated listing price is not guaranteed, and the actual listing performance may differ significantly.

Beyond the GMP, investors also need to consider the company’s valuation, order pipeline, cash flow and ability to execute projects on time.

Here is what three brokerages say about the issue.

SBI Securities: Subscribe for the long term, but execution remains a concern

SBI Securities recommends ‘subscribing’ to the IPO for a long-term investment horizon, while flagging concerns around earnings visibility and working capital.

The report said, “Tonbo Imaging India is a leading Indian defence electronics company focused on EO/IR imaging and electronic systems. At the upper price band of Rs 700, the issue is valued at 78.8x FY26 post-issue P/E while its order book-to-sales ratio stands at 0.9x.”

The company operates in electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) imaging and electronic systems, which are used in applications such as surveillance and thermal imaging. Demand could benefit from India’s push to manufacture more defence equipment domestically. However, defence contracts can take time to secure and execute, making revenue less predictable.

SBI Securities also highlighted “Export revenue contribution declined from 59.2% in FY24 to 6.9% in FY26 (1.5% in 1QFY27) due to a large one-off export order. Also, the nature of business is seasonally skewed with bulk of revenues typically generating in 2H, especially in 4Q. The company has reported negative operating cash flows over the last two years due to elevated inventory and working capital levels.”

The brokerage noted that the order book stood at Rs 314 cr as of Jun’26, with additional orders worth Rs 118 cr secured during Jul-Sep’26. It added, “Considering TIIL’s strong technological moat, favorable industry tailwinds and growing domestic defence opportunities, balanced against earnings volatility, slower execution, delayed order inflows and working capital risks, we recommend investors to SUBSCRIBE to the issue for long-term investment horizon.”

ICICI Direct: Growth depends on execution and cash flow

ICICI Direct has also assigned a ‘Subscribe’ rating, citing opportunities from rising global defence spending and demand for advanced electronic systems.

The brokerage said, “TIIL looks well poised to gain from increasing global focus towards electromagnetic systems & asymmetric warfare, which would help company in getting significant orders in medium to long-term.”

However, near-term performance will depend on how quickly the company converts orders into revenue, maintains margins and improves its cash cycle. ICICI Direct highlighted working capital days of 517 days in FY26, indicating that funds remain tied up in the business for an extended period.

On valuation, the brokerage said, “Though valuation at ~80x P/E (on FY26 EPS) and ~11x market-cap/sales may seem fair, we believe that future visibility looks better led by multiple growth factors. We assign Subscribe rating on Tonbo Imaging India”

Canara Bank Securities: A long-term, high-risk investment

Canara Bank Securities recommends ‘subscribing’ for investors with a long-term horizon and a high tolerance for risk. It pointed to the company’s in-house intellectual property, export capabilities and exposure to a growing defence electronics market.

However, it also noted that revenue declined from Rs 428.19 crore in FY24 to Rs 362.65 crore in FY26, despite margins of 28.85%. High receivables and inventory remain concerns for cash flow, while the first-quarter FY27 loss needs to be viewed in the context of revenue typically being concentrated in the second half of the financial year.

At 76 times FY26 earnings, the brokerage considers the valuation broadly in line with peers, but advises investors to monitor order inflows, export execution, working capital and margins.

Tonbo Imaging India IPO: What should investors watch?

Tonbo Imaging India is raising Rs 852.18 crore through a book build issue. The entire amount comes from an offer for sale, which means 1.22 crore shares are being sold by existing shareholders. The company itself will not receive any money from this sale. Investors can bid within a price band of Rs 665-700 per share. JM Financial is managing the issue as the lead manager, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar who will handle the share allotment records.

Allotment is expected to be finalised on October 21. The shares are then likely to list on both NSE and BSE on October 23.

Disclaimer: IPOs/Stocks constitute investments of inherently extreme risk. These securities are only suitable for investors with a sophisticated understanding of capital markets and a demonstrated capacity for total loss of principal. Due to low liquidity, investors must be prepared for severe price volatility and material difficulty in exiting the position. This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.