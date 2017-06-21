When is Eid 2017 in India? Date, Timing & Importance of Eid al-Fitr 2017

Eid al-Fitr festival is expected to be on the evening of June 25 and end on the evening of June 26. (Reuters)

Muslims across the world during the Islamic month of Ramzan, observe roza. After the holy month of Ramzan wiill end, they will celebrate Eid al-Fitr or Eid. Keeping roza or fast is a religious tradition, where Muslims restrain themselves from food and water between dawn to dusk. For the Muslim community, Eid is the most important festival that marks the end of Ramzan month and start of the Islamic month of Shawwal. So, Eid will be the first day of Shawwal. As per the Islamic calendar, Shawwal is the 10th month. Here are the date, timing, importance of Eid al-Fitr:

Date and timing of Eid al-Fitr 2017

According to Indian Express, depending on moon sighting, this year Eid al-Fitr festival is expected to be on the evening of June 25 and end on the evening of June 26. As per the Islamic calendar, every year the dates of Ramzan and Eid al-Fitr change. Islamic calender that originated when Prophet Mohammad migrated from Mecca to Medina (also known as Hijr) in 622 AD is based on the phases of the moon. It gets shorter by 11 or 12 days days from every year and gets advanced, the IE report further added.

Importance of Eid al-Fitr 2017

According to Islam, Eid-al-Fitr is celebrated to honour Prophet Mohammed by keeping fast for the whole month of Ramzan and breaking it on the first day of Shawwal. When Prophet Muhammad had migrated from Mecca to Madinah, Eid was first started there. Prophet Mohammed told people in Madinah that Eid al-Fitr is decided by Allah (God). Prophet Mohammed reached to the Madinah and told people that two festivals have been fixed by the Allah for you known as Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha. Since then, both of the festivals have been marked as the holy occasions in Islam for paying the gratefulness towards God and to remember Him. As per IE report, in the morning of Eid al-Fitr, people wake up early, pray Salat ul-Fajr (daily prayers). They wear new clothes eat sewayi (a sweet dish) and a wholesome breakfast. Then they head towards mosque or masjid for special prayers known as Salat al-Eid (Eid prayers).