Guru Purnima 2017: From puja vidhi to auspicious timings to muhurat, know everything here

Teachers’ Day is one such occasion which is widely celebrated across the country, but little do we know about Guru Purnima holding the similar significance. Guru Purnima is celebrated in India as well as Nepal to commemorate the existence of teachers or ‘Gurus’ in our lives. The day is bestowed upon the teachers for their commitment towards imparting knowledge and illuminating our lives with wisdom. Guru Purnima this year falls on July 9, Sunday. This day can be celebrated by making offerings and praying to Lord Vishnu or Shiva. In case you want to commemorate this day for your teachers, here is all you need to know about the rituals and the ‘mahurat’.

Puja Muhurat:

Purnima tithi begins at 07:31 on 8 July 2017

Purnima tithi ends at 09:36 on 9 July 2017

Guru Purnima Puja procedure/Vidhi:

On this day of Guru Purnima, devotees after waking up early must take bath and worship Lord Shiva or Vishnu and rigorously fast for the whole day.

A person who is fasting on this day cannot consume any cereal based dishes or food containing salt.

It is auspicious to perform Satya Narayan Vrat on a full moon day.

Satya Narayan Vrat has to be performed and doors have to be decorated with mango leaves and the idol of Satya Narayan has to be decorated with Vermillion, kumkum and sandal paste and garlands have to be offered to the god which has tulsi hangings in it.

Offerings of fruits and sweets, tambool or betel leaves and nuts must be made.

At at the end of the puja, Mangal aarati should be performed.