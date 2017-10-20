Govardhan Puja (Annakut) 2017: Puja Vidhi, Mantra Muhrat Timings

The Puja is conducted during Pratipada Tithi of Kartik month. (Source: Templepurohit)

The Govardhan Puja is marked a day after Diwali. It is also known as Annakut Puja. On this day, devotees pay obeisance to Lord Krishna. It is believed that in this day Lord Krishna defeated God Indra. This year the festival falls on October 20. As per Hindu Mythology, it is commonly believed that Lord Krishna had protected residents of Braj from heavy rainfall by lifting Govardhan mountain with his finger to protect everyone, Indian Express said.

According to Bhagavad Puran, Braj people used to worship Lord Indra, the god of rains thanking him for rains and good harvest. But Krishna thought that instead of praying to a distant god, people of Braj must thank the mountain which stood in the middle of the habitation. Angry with people worshipping Govardhan mountain, Lord Indra than decided to punish them with heavy torrential rain. It was then that Lord Krishna lifted the mountain in order to provide shelter and protect the locals. However, after much efforts, the rain god relented and eventually accepted defeat, according to IE.

Puja Vidhi

It is believed that Lord Krishna advised people to thank Mount Govardhan through offerings. He also asked them to create a mountainous offering of delicacies for a ‘giri yagna’. Krishna then himself assumed the form of a mountain and accepted offerings of the people. Therefore, on this day, devotees prepare vegetarian meals of different kinds and offer to Lord Krishna.

On this day, people across the country create a hillock with cow dung, that symbolically refers to Govardhan mountain. The hillock is also decorated with flowers before the puja, Indian Express said.

Muhurat

The Puja is conducted during Pratipada Tithi of Kartik month. It is conducted in the morning as also in the evening added Indian Express. Below are timings of Muhurat for the puja.

Pratipada Tithi starts at 12:41 am on October 20, 2017, and ends at 1:37 am the next day.

Govardhan Puja Pratahkal Muhurat is between 6:28 am to 8:43 am.

Govardhan Puja Sayankal Muhurat is beween 3:27 pm to 5:42 pm.