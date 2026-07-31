Sensex | Nifty at close: The stock market closed the week on a positive note. The Sensex ended the session up 160 points while the Nifty closed above 24,350. The Bajaj Group stocks – Bajaj Finance and Bajaj FinServ – were among the top index gainers today. Technology stocks, however, bucked the trend and saw sharp profitbooking after a 2-day rally. Infosys, TCS and Infosys slumped over 2% each.

Share market today at 1:15 PM: Indian benchmark indices traded higher in the afternoon session, with the Sensex rising 289.48 points, or 0.37%, to 78,217.63, while the Nifty 50 gained 97.70 points, or 0.40%, to trade at 24,414.85.

Bajaj Finance emerged as the top Sensex gainer, surging 8.35% after its June quarter earnings, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma and Adani Ports. On the downside, Eternal, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Power Grid Corporation were among the top laggards.

Share market today at 12:45 PM: The domestic equity indices continued to trade higher in the afternoon trade as crude oil prices slipped below $90 a barrel. The Nifty 50 was up 90 points or 0.37% to trade at 24,407.45, while the BSE Sensex surged 268 points or 0.34% to trade at 78,196.

Bajaj twins has taken the top spot in the Nifty 50, rising over 8%. They were followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Shriram Finance, Tata Motors PV, and other stocks.

Share market today at open: Indian equity indices opened Friday’s trade on a higher lower note. The Nifty 50 opened 39.85 points or 0.16% higher at 24,357, while the BSE Sensex surged 94.10 points or 0.12% to open at 78,022.25.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra were the five major laggards in the Nifty 50.

Share market today at pre-open: The global markets are trading on a higher note, led by chip stocks. The Asian peers skyrocketed. Also, crude oil prices are trading below the $90 a barrel mark. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a higher start for Indian markets, up 49 points or 0.20%.

Earlier on Thursday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 0.28% higher at 24,317, while the BSE Sensex closed 0.35% higher at 77,928.15.

Key global and domestic cues for July 31, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened Friday’s trade on a higher note as chip stocks soared. South Korea’s Kospi surged over 14%, leading gains in the region after chip behemoths SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics surged, triggering a trading halt. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped over 5%, while the Topix added 1.94%. The S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.64%. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index last traded at 26,021 compared to the index’s close of 25,858.88.

US Stock Futures

US stock futures tied to benchmarks are trading higher on Friday morning as Wall Street staged a sharp rebound. Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.5%. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures inched up 0.1%

US markets on Thursday

On Thursday, the US stock market rebounded a day after the US Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged as investors expected a rate cut to fight inflation. Software and semiconductor stocks led the rally. The Nasdaq Composite finished 2.8% higher at 25,122.18, ending a six-day losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 613.92 points, or 1.2%, to end the day at 52,208.06, while the S&P 500 climbed 1.7% to settle at 7,437.63.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 1.15% to trade at $82.63 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery were trading 0.45% lower at $88.63, below the psychologically important level of $90. On COMEX, crude prices traded 0.24% higher at $83.79 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,152.6 an ounce, down 0.19%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,43,820 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen 0.91% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,43,570 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,07,865. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 0.12% higher at $59.09 per troy ounce.

In India, the silver rate rose 1.08%% to Rs 2.20 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 3,623.51 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 1,864.03 crore on July 30, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.16% higher at 100.15. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.03% to close at 95.68 to the dollar on July 30.

Top sectors in Thursday’s trade

The Automobiles sector’s stocks surged the most in Thursday’s trade, rising 1,5% in market capitalisation. Further, Oil & Gas Exploration stocks were followed by the Tyres sector stocks, which were further followed by the Electric Vehicles stocks. However, the Rubber sector stocks fell the most, declining 4.8%.