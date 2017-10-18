Diwali 2017 Special: 10 Best Rangoli Designs and Ideas

Houses boasting of colourful lights, flowers adorned doorsteps and not to forget the spectacular rangolis.

Many of you will agree with me if I say Diwali besides being the festival of lights is also an occasion which celebrates colour. Houses boasting of colourful lights, flowers adorned doorsteps and not to forget the spectacular rangolis. The colourful rangoli which adorns almost every household is an important part of the traditional festival. Rangoli tends to be the centrepiece of every household and everyone strives to bring out the best of their creativity to enhance the masterpiece. Rangolis are made with varied materials like special rangoli powders, rice powder, flowers and diyas and people invest hours to create it. These days coloured rangolis have taken a back seat and people use innovative ideas and materials to make rangolis even more attractive. Earlier, rangoli was a time taking process and needed hours of effort. These days you can also make use of the stencils widely available in the market. In case you still have a dearth of good rangoli ideas, here we have some quick ones for you; take a look:

(IE photo)

(Instagram/piya_tamhankar)

(Instagram/akki_eye.onic)

(Instagram/prashant___baral)

(Instagram/upasana_447)

(Express Photo)

(Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

(Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

(Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

(Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Wish you all a very Happy Diwali!