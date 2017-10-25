Chhath Puja 2017: How to celebrate the festival

Chhath Puja 2017: The main day of the festival or Chhath will fall on October 26. (File photo: Indian Express)

Chhath Puja 2017: One of the most ancient festivals of Hindus, Chhath Puja, is celebrated with must gusto mostly in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. The festival which is dedicated to the sun god and his wife Usha is observed for four days. This year, the puja has begun from October 24 and will continue till October 27, Indian Express said.

The main day of the festival or Chhath will fall on October 26. It is known as Chhath, as it falls on the sixth day of the Kartika month according to Hindu calendar. Different rituals are observed on all five days. Taking the holy bath, fasting, offering prasad and prayers to the sun got both and the time of sunset and sunrise are an integral part of the festival. All four days have different names and separate traditions are followed all four days, the report added.

The first day is known as Nahay Khay. On this day, devotees take holy bath in river Ganga in order to cleanse themselves of sins. Some even carry the holy water and use it while cooking. The next day, devotees observe Lohanda and Kharna. Some women also observe fast from sunrise to sunset, Indian Express added.

The third day is usually considered the main day devotees. On this day they not only observe fast but also avoid drinking water. Offerings to the setting sun, known as Arghya is done on same day. The fast is broken on the final day.

During their prayer to the sun god, people pray for the well-being of their families. The practice is followed every year till there is a death in the family in a particular year, Indian Express added.