Commuters in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad may soon get a metro-like travel experience without railway tracks through a new electric public transport system that runs on roads like a bus.

The Maharashtra government is planning a pilot project of the Electric Rapid Transit System (e-RTS) for Pune, where the three-coach electric vehicle will run on roads instead of railway tracks.

The decision was taken during a review meeting on Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad’s urban transport projects chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on July 27.

The pilot project will cover a 17-km route and is expected to be tested for around 18 months. If successful, the system will be expanded across the city’s High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) and existing Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network.

What Is e-RTS? Everything you need to know

The Electric Rapid Transit System (e-RTS) is a road-based public transport system designed to provide a metro-like travel experience without railway tracks.

It uses fully electric, three-coach vehicles that run on rubber tyres, combining the flexibility of buses with the higher capacity of metro services.

Each vehicle can carry up to 240 passengers and is expected to operate at a frequency of around 10 minutes, with services available for up to 23 hours a day.

The vehicles will feature low-floor, step-free boarding for universal accessibility and will be equipped with air conditioning, Wi-Fi and other passenger amenities to provide a more comfortable travel experience.

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17-km Pilot corridor: Route and key stops

The proposed e-RTS pilot will run on a 17-km corridor connecting Godown Chowk in Bhosari with Wakad. Along the route, the electric vehicle will pass through Kudalwadi Chowk, Auto Cluster, Kalewadi Phata and Jagtap Dairy Chowk, linking several busy residential, industrial and commercial areas.

The corridor is expected to improve connectivity for commuters travelling between Bhosari, Wakad, Hinjawadi, Kalewadi, Kudalwadi, Ravet and Punawale, where many people currently depend on limited PMPML bus services.

Seamless connectivity with Metro and Rail

During the meeting, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed officials to integrate the proposed e-RTS network with Pune Metro, Indian Railways and other public transport systems.

The aim is to enable seamless transfers between different modes of transport, improve last-mile connectivity and make daily travel across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad more convenient for commuters.