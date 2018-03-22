WhatsApp is hiring! How to apply for jobs in Facebook-owned app – Check job profile, responsibilities and other details

WhatsApp is one the most the popular insta messaging apps with 1.5 billion active users. (Reuters)

Undoubtedly, WhatsApp is one the most the popular insta messaging apps with 1.5 billion active users. WhatsApp is a Facebook-owned messaging app and has become a household name in the most recent times. Now, here is your chance to work for it. The online messaging app is looking for people for WhatsApp communications in India. The job is available in Gurugram and New Delhi. Interested candidates can visit the mentioned link below to apply for the same.

Here is the Job Profile: (As mentioned on LinkedIn)

We’re looking for someone to lead WhatsApp’s communications in India — where more people use the app than any other country. This is a full-time position based in Gurgaon or New Delhi. Our ideal candidate would be: * An energetic, optimistic self starter;* A strong advocate and storyteller, both orally and in writing;* Adaptable, with the ability to work on multiple projects at once in a hyper-growth tech company; and* A team player, who enjoys working cross-functionally with other groups at both Facebook and WhatsApp — from marketing and public policy to product, legal and the business.

Responsibilities: (As mentioned on LinkedIn)

* Develop and maintain deep relationships with the media and opinion elites across India.

* Create and implement a long-term communications strategy for India to support WhatsApp’s brand as well as the growth of the app amongst consumers and businesses.

* Manage the day to day tactics of communications in India — from proactive pitches highlighting positive uses of the product to feature launches, partnerships or marketing campaigns as well as handling issues as they arise.

* Manage WhatsApp’s external PR agency.

* Prepare concise, well-written briefing materials for use across the whole team, and by executives and Work closely with the WhatsApp team in California, as well as Facebook’s teams on the ground in India.

Minimum Qualification:

* Bachelor’s degree.

* 6+ years of communications or public relations experience. We’re also open to people wanting a career change, e.g. from journalism or public affairs.

* Must be fluent in English.

* Deep knowledge of India.

How to apply?

Log on to link: http://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/555984063/ and follow instructions.