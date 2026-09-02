In a bid to bring down carbon dioxide emissions and expand green logistics operations, Aditya Birla Group’s cement arm, UltraTech Cement, will scale up its electric vehicle deployment, aiming to operate more than 600 EV trucks by December 2026.

Once operational, this fleet of EVs is expected to reduce the net annual carbon dioxide emissions by more than 1.17 lakh tonnes and displace the consumption of around 39 million litres of diesel per year.

UltraTech signs contracts with leading EV manufacturers

The Aditya Birla Group’s cement arm has partnered with major EV manufacturers and their subsidiaries for this project. These include leading names like Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, IPLTech, Energy in Motion, and Sany. Additionally, the cement firm will collaborate with other third-party logistics providers to deploy these EV trucks.

This fleet of trucks will transport around five million metric tonnes of clinker and related raw materials per annum across the states of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Odisha.

Speaking on the development, K C Jhanwar, Managing Director of UltraTech Cement, said, “UltraTech is expanding sustainability beyond its plants by adopting greener logistics solutions. This large-scale transition to green logistics underscores our focus on decarbonising every link of our value chain and supports our commitment to achieving Net Zero.”

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First cement company to introduce green logistics

According to its press release, Ultratech states it has played a prominent role in the country’s cement sector, being the first company to deploy heavy-duty electric trucks for long-haul transport of clinker and other materials.

The Mumbai-based company states that it was among the first in India to introduce green logistics. Currently, UltraTech Cement operates more than 850 trucks under its green logistics operations.

UltraTech Cement share price

The cement company’s share price was down nearly 1% in Wednesday’s intraday trading session. Over the past one month, its stock has declined by more than 5%, while over the past six months, its share price has fallen around 9%.