ISRO Recruitment 2018: Fresh vacancies announced; apply for jobs at www.isro.gov.in

ISRO Recruitment 2018: It has to be a dream of every person with a BE/B.TECH degree to work for one of the most prestigious organizations in the country – the Indian Space Research Organization or ISRO. And ISRO has decided to offer the list of available vacancies at their organisation. As per the ICRB or ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board, based out of Bangalore which comes under Department of Space, Government of India has started accepting applications for Engineer/Scientist. The application is for the ‘SC’ in Level 10 of pay matrix.

Interested candidates with BE/B.TECH or equivalent degree in Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Science can apply on www.isro.gov.in. On their official website, interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format before March 11, 2018. The candidates who will be selected will get the position of Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ in Level 10 of pay matrix. This means that the minimum basic pay will of Rs 56100 per month.

Number of vacancies at ISRO – 28 Posts for Engineer/Scientist

14 posts for Civil

7 posts for Electrical

6 posts for Refrigeration & Air Conditioning

1 post for Architecture

IMPORTANT – Eligibility Criteria for the post of Engineer/Scientist

* For Civil post – Interested candidate must have a B.E/B.Tech or equivalent in Civil Engineering. The minimum aggregate marks have to be 65 per cent.

* For Electrical post – Candidates who are interested must have a B.E/ B.Tech or equivalent in Electrical Engineering OR Electrical and Electronics Engineering with a minimum of 65% marks in aggregate.

* For Refrigeration & Air Conditioning post – Candidates must have B.E/B.Tech or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering with Air Conditioning & Refrigeration as allied subjects or as a core subject. The minimum percentage has to be 65 per cent.

* For Architecture post – Interested candidates need to have a Bachelor degree in Architecture with at least 65 per cent marks.

Important dates to keep in mind before applying:

February 13, 2018 – Start date to submit the online application

March 11, 2018 – Last date to submit the online application

March 12, 2018 – Fee submission last date

April 22, 2018 – Date for written test

Selection Procedure for Engineer/Scientist Post:

The candidates will need to sit in for the written test and according to the results based on the written test, the candidates will be selected. On April 22, the written test will be conducted at the aforementioned venues: New Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram.

Age Limit: 30 Years

Note – There age relaxation for SC/ST candidates is 40 years and 38 years for OBC candidates. As per the rules of the government, Former Serviceman and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) can apply with the age relaxation.

How to Apply for ISRO Engineer/Scientist Jobs 2018:

Interested candidates should head on to the official website of ISRO, www.isro.gov.in, and fill the form in the prescribed format.

Application Fee for ISRO Recruitment:

A minimum of Rs 100 is required to be paid ‘online’ using Internet Banking/Debit Card. You can also visit the nearest SBI branch to pay the same as well.