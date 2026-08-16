By Viji Thiyagarajan

What would Dr. S.R. Ranganathan, the visionary librarian widely regarded as the Father of Library Science in India, think if he walked into a library today? The pioneer who developed the Colon Classification system in the 1930s would find students browsing heritage bookshelves alongside others surfing online book catalogs, accessing archives of rare books in digital labs or listening to audiobooks on multimedia stations.

He would see, in action, the fifth law of library science that he postulated nine decades ago. His idea that “library is a growing organism,” has come to define the modern library which now seamlessly blends their historic collections with digital catalogues, online reference services, inter-library lending, e-journals and more.

But abundance has created a new challenge: discernment. As India’s digitally connected population continues to grow, access to information is no longer the greatest challenge. Navigating it is. This is where the role of librarians has evolved most profoundly. They are no longer simply custodians of books but curators of knowledge who help people navigate complexity, evaluate information and connect ideas. Their role now shapes teaching, research and lifelong learning.

Beyond managing books: Curating knowledge across formats

If the twentieth century expanded access to knowledge, the twenty-first has multiplied its formats. UNESCO estimates that 2.2 million books are published globally every year, even as digital publishing, open-access journals, multimedia content and online research repositories continue to grow at an unprecedented pace. Knowledge today is no longer confined to shelves. The dynamic information landscape spans physical collections, e-books, audiobooks, films, digital archives, databases and interactive learning platforms.

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This evolution has transformed libraries into hybrid knowledge spaces and, with them, the role of librarians. Alongside developing collections, librarians also curate digital resources, undertake digital archiving, stay vigilant about licensing and copyright issues and design user experiences that make vast collections searchable and meaningful. They also help users traverse online databases and evaluate the credibility of digital sources. And even help them understand the ethical use of information and build the information literacy skills needed to thrive in an AI-enabled world.

This shift is reflected in India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which calls for greater online access to books and the expansion of digital library infrastructure. The Government of India’s Rashtriya e-Pustakalaya exemplifies this vision by providing device-agnostic access to more than 7000 curated titles from over 250 publishers in 25 Indian languages and English, organised across age groups and available in multiple formats, including e-books and audiobooks.

The British Council Library reflects the same philosophy by bringing together carefully curated physical collections with e-books, audiobooks, films and digital learning resources. Yet its greatest strength, like that of libraries everywhere, lies not in the breadth of its collections alone, but in the expertise that helps readers connect the right resource with the right purpose.

From providing access to facilitating learning

Since Gutenberg’s printing press transformed access to knowledge, libraries have continually reinvented themselves to preserve information. Today, they are defined by the learning they enable. In a world where knowledge is constantly expanding, the librarian’s role has evolved from answering questions to cultivating curiosity, critical thinking and independent learning.

They now guide users through reading recommendations, resource orientations, book clubs, workshops and creative learning programmes, equipping them not just to find information, but to evaluate, apply and create knowledge.

The outcomes are visible across India’s education and research landscape. India’s share of global research publications has risen from 3.5% in 2017 to 5.2% in 2024, while PhD enrolment has grown by 21% and doctoral completions by nearly 49% since 2019. Such progress rests not only on research infrastructure but on institutions that nurture inquiry at every stage of the learning journey.

The National Education Policy 2020 has had a role to play here, recommending stronger collaboration between educational institutions and libraries. The British Council’s Reading Ambassador Programme also illustrates this role by empowering young people to lead reading initiatives in their communities, while developing leadership and communication skills.

The library of the future, therefore, will not be measured by the resources it provides, but by the learners and leaders it helps create.

Libraries as inclusive cultural and community hubs

For generations, libraries have been defined by what they housed. Now, they are being recognised for what they enable. The most successful libraries today are vibrant spaces where communities find common ground, ideas are exchanged and culture is experienced collectively rather than consumed individually.

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In this regard, librarians are community architects, designing experiences around local interests and bringing together people of different ages, backgrounds and perspectives. Community-led reading initiatives, book clubs, discussion circles and cultural programmes are transforming libraries into places where people question, interpret and create it together.

Librarians play a pivotal role in this evolution, curating experiences that respond to local interests while bringing together diverse voices, perspectives and disciplines. In doing so, they foster not only literacy, but also empathy, cultural understanding and a stronger sense of belonging.

The participatory model is particularly significant for younger generations. Digital natives expect learning to be interactive, collaborative and experiential. They value opportunities to contribute, discuss and co-create rather than remain passive recipients of information. Libraries that embrace this expectation are better positioned to remain relevant in such a connected world.

At the British Council, initiatives such as Culture Fridays reflect this vision. By combining film screenings, book clubs, creative workshops, skills sessions and thought-provoking conversations, these programmes create meaningful opportunities for cultural discovery and community engagement, demonstrating that the modern library is as much about connecting people as it is about connecting them with knowledge.

The people who keep libraries relevant

Ultimately, the future of libraries will not be determined by technology alone, but by the people who make technology meaningful. As collections become digital and information continues to proliferate, the librarian’s role will only grow in importance.

Technology can extend a library’s reach and improve access, yet it cannot replace the human judgement and contextual understanding that librarians bring on board. Their ability to connect people with the right resources, interpret information within context and respond to the evolving needs of diverse communities is what changes access into meaningful engagement. In an age of AI and information abundance, librarians will remain the essential bridge between knowledge and understanding, ensuring that libraries continue to be trusted institutions that empower.

The author is Director Libraries Global, British Council

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.