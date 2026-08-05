NEET UG 2026 Counselling Registration: Candidates seeking admission to UG medical courses through Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) can now register for NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1.

The candidates can register themselves through the official MCC NEET UG counselling portal.

According to the official schedule, the complete Round 1 counselling process for the All India Quota (AIQ), Central Universities and Deemed Universities has started from August 4 and will be conducted till August 17, 2026. The last date of joining after the 1st round will be 22nd August.

MCC introduced a new Freeze and Float system this year. It impacts the way candidates can keep their allotted seat or choose an upgrade in the next round.

MCC NEET Counselling 2026: How to register for round 1

The first counselling process for candidates is conducted online. How to do it: –

1. The candidates will have to visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Navigate to the UG Medical Counselling section.

3. Click on the tab “New Registration for UG Counselling 2026”.

4. Fill in the necessary details for the online registration.

5. Pay the applicable counselling fee on-line.

6. Fill in your choice of courses & institutes in choice entry.

7. Keep the selections in the prescribed schedule and make them secure.

As per the official counselling scheme, MCC will allot the seats on the basis of merit and the choices filled by the candidates.

What’s the new Freeze and Float system that was launched this year?

In the new system, candidates who get a seat will be put into two categories depending on whether they want an upgrade.

Freeze: This is an option for candidates who are satisfied with the seat allotted to them and do not want to upgrade in the next round. Those who are allotted the seats should physically report to the allotted institute for completion of all admission formalities.

Float: Candidates who have been allotted a seat but want to upgrade in the next round can choose to Float. They can submit their willingness for upgradation online and need not visit the allotted institute physically at this stage.

Freeze and Float candidates are required to upload clear scanned copies of the documents within the specified reporting period.

The candidate institute will verify the documents of the Float candidates online. If there are missing, inaccurate or not clear documents or mismatch in claims, the institute may raise an enquiry. The candidates then will have to upload the rectified documents within stipulated period.

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Important Dates

All India Quota Counselling Round 2 will be conducted from August 24 to September 2 with a deadline of September 8 for joining.

Round 3 has been scheduled between September 10 and September 18 and candidates can apply till September 26.

The last date of joining will be 10th October and the stray vacancy round will be conducted from 28th September to 3rd October.

The academic session for under-graduate courses will start from September 8, 2026.