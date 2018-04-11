ISRO Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced, know how to apply at isro.gov.in

ISRO recruitment 2018: Candidates need to note that the online application that started on April 10, 2018 will end on April 30, 2018.

ISRO Recruitment 2018: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited candidates to apply for the posts of ‘Junior Personal Assistant and Stenographers’ at isro.gov.in. All interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of ISRO now to apply for the posts on offer. There are a total of 171 posts that are up for grabs in the Level 04 of Pay Matrix. Candidates need to note that the online application that started on April 10, 2018 will end on April 30, 2018. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note in order to apply for the posts on offer-

ISRO recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

Graduation in Arts/Commerce/ Management/ Science/ Computer Applications with First Class, as declared by the University.

OR

Diploma in Commercial/Secretarial Practice with First Class with one year experience as Steno-Typist/Stenographer

OR Diploma in Commercial/Secretarial Practice with First Class with one year experience as Steno-Typist/Stenographer A minimum speed of 80 w.p.m in English Stenography along with the knowledge of computers

Age limit: 18 – 26 years as on 30.04.2018 (31 years in case of SC/ST candidates and 29 years for OBC candidates). Ex-Servicemen; Persons with Disabilities; Widows; Divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and who are not remarried; Meritorious Sportspersons are eligible for age relaxation as per Govt. of India orders.

ISRO recruitment 2018: How to apply-

1. Candidates may visit the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in to register their applications on-line between 10.04.2018 and 30.04.2018.

2. The candidates registered under National Career Services (NCS) portal and fulfilling the eligibility conditions may visit ISRO website and follow the application procedure as stated.

3. Upon registration, applicants will be provided with an on-line Registration Number, which should be carefully preserved for future reference.

4. The on-line application has to be invariably followed-up with a `No Objection Certificate’ from the employer concerned, by those already in employment under Central/State Government, Public Sector Undertakings or Autonomous Bodies, duly indicating the name and Reg. No. on the reverse

Application Fees- Rs 100/-

ISRO recruitment 2018: Exam details-

The written test will be conducted on 12.08.2018 across thirteen venues viz., Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram.

The call letters for written test to the short-listed candidates will be sent only by e-mail during the last week of July 2018/first week of August 2018.

Those who secure minimum 50% marks each in both objective and descriptive type questions in the written test will be considered for short-listing for Skill Test.

ISRO recruitment 2018: Selection Process-

The qualification prescribed is the MINIMUM requirement and the same does not automatically make candidates eligible for written test. Based on the academic performance and bio-data, initial screening will be conducted and a higher cut-off percentage may be adopted to short-list candidates for taking-up written test.

ISRO recruitment 2018: Pay scale-

Selected candidates will be appointed as Junior Personal Assistant in the in Level 04 of Pay Matrix The gross emoluments in the minimum of pay band will at present be approximately Rs 25,500/- p.m. In addition, to this, House Rent Allowance [HRA], Transport Allowance at the prescribed rates in force at the place of posting will be paid for those who are not availing Departmental Housing and Transport facility, respectively.