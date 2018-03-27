UDAN scheme: Haryana’s Hisar airport to begin domestic flight operations from June

The Pinnacle Airlines under the central government’s RCS- UDAN initiative would start rendering its services from June, 2018, he said. (Reuters)

The Hisar airport in Haryana will start domestic flight services from June this year. The announcement was made by state Civil Aviation Minister Rao Narbir Singh while presiding over a meeting here today. He said the airport will be operationalised under the Centre’s UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) scheme. The Pinnacle Airlines under the central government’s RCS- UDAN initiative would start rendering its services from June, 2018, he said. The minister announced that the Hisar airport was being developed into an integrated aviation hub, in three phases.

Principal Secretary, Civil Aviation, Devender Singh said that in the first phase, the status of the Hisar airport would be upgraded to domestic airport. In the second phase, the air strip of 4,000 feet would be increased to 9,000 feet in the next 18 to 24 months, where fixed-based operations facilities like modern navigational assistance, night landing of MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) aircraft and parking would be provided for the airlines and operators. In the last phase, an aerotropolis would be developed, Singh added.