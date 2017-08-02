Wipro launches Silicon Valley Innovation Centre in Mountain View of California

This state-of-the-art R&D and incubation hub is designed to develop and showcase next-generation technologies and solutions for enterprises, a company statement said.

Wipro has announced the launch of a Silicon Valley Innovation Centre in Mountain View, California. This state-of-the-art R&D and incubation hub is designed to develop and showcase next-generation technologies and solutions for enterprises, a company statement said. The Silicon Valley Innovation Centre will serve as a showcase for the ‘Art of The Possible’ and demonstrate cutting-edge enterprise applications based on disruptive technologies such as AI , virtual reality, hyper spectral imaging, machine vision and collaborative robotics & automation.