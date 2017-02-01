Wipro joins Industrial Internet Consortium

The membership provides Wipro opportunities to engage and innovate with multi-partner testbeds and adopt best practices to drive digital transformation for customers, the company said in a release. (Reuters)

IT major Wipro today announced that it has joined the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC), the global, member-supported organisation that promotes the accelerated growth of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

The membership provides Wipro opportunities to engage and innovate with multi-partner testbeds and adopt best practices to drive digital transformation for customers, the company said in a release.

Stating that Wipro is a recognised leader in the Internet of Things (IoT) space, leveraging connected assets for the transformation of enterprise business, services and processes, it said IoT is a key enabler of Wipro Digital’s transformation strategy for its customers.

Wipro Digital is the digital business unit of Wipro.

“IoT is an ecosystem play. We strive to deliver genuine business value with robust and scalable industrial IoT solutions that are built in partnership with our ecosystem.

IIC facilitates accelerated multi-partner IIoT solution development and enables us to collectively lead this transformation journey for our global clients,” Wipro Limited VP & Global Head – IoT Jayraj Nair said.

The Industrial Internet Consortium coordinates ecosystem initiatives to securely connect, control and integrate assets and systems of assets with people, processes and data, Wipro said.

It uses common architectures, interoperability and open standards to deliver transformational business and societal outcomes across industries and public infrastructure, it added.