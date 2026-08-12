Tata Group stocks turned red in trade today soon after Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran announced his resignation and declined to seek reappointment for a second term after his current term ends in February 2027.

Tata stocks in focus: TCS share price sees big dent

The development immediately triggered selling across several Tata Group stocks. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as one of the biggest casualties, with the stock falling more than 5% during intraday trading.

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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles also declined more than 3%, while Tata Consumer Products slipped nearly 3%.

Tata Steel, Tata Elxsi and Tata Technologies were among the other stocks trading lower by around 2-3%.

Tata Communications and Titan Company also remained under pressure, while Trent fell nearly 1%.

Other Tata Group stocks were also trading marginally lower.

The succession question a key concern for Tata Group

The issue is not entirely new. A proposal to extend Chandrasekaran’s tenure had already been deferred in February this year.

According to Chandrasekaran, the proposal could not move forward after one Tata Sons board member did not support it.

In his statement, Chandrasekaran said, “I have completed 40 years of professional life at the Tata Group. I am grateful for the immensely satisfying opportunity to contribute to this venerable institution. Leading Tata Sons over the past decade has been a great honour and a profound responsibility.”

ALSO READ N Chandrasekaran declines reappointment, asks Tata Sons board to decide on succession soon

“My current tenure as the Chairman of Tata Sons comes to an end on Feb 20, 2027. Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously resolved and recommended the extension of my next term for a period of five years, which was recorded and recommended by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board. Subsequently, the resolution was tabled in the Tata Sons Board on Feb 24, 2026. However, the proposal was not carried through because one of the Board Members did not support it, and in the absence of unanimous support, I chose to defer the decision.”

What investors should watch next

The focus now shifts from Chandrasekaran’s resignation to the succession process. Chandra has urged the Tata Sons board to decide on succession soon.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.