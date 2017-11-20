Wipro arm to provide smart lighting with Cisco in India

Wipro Lighting, a part of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting Group, on Monday said it will provide smart lighting solutions to modern buildings across the country in partnership with global networking product major Cisco. (Reuters)

Wipro Lighting, a part of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting Group, on Monday said it will provide smart lighting solutions to modern buildings across the country in partnership with global networking product major Cisco. “As part of Cisco digital building solutions, we will provide connected lighting in modern workplaces using converged IP (Internet Protocol) network,” said the city-based company in a statement here. The lighting could save on energy and operating expenses while making use of the benefits of Internet of Things (IoT) (wherein everyday devices and appliances are embedded with network connectivity so as to exchange data) in workplaces, the company claimed.

Wipro’s Lighting Power over Ethernet (PoE)-based lighting would lower total cost of ownership and offer pre-validated architecture, it said. “With the use of IoT, smart and connected digital lighting will bring intelligence and functionality into lighting systems. The trend will play an important role in making workspaces more productive and enhance employee wellbeing at the same time,” said Vice President and Business Head of Wipro Lighting Anuj Dhir in the statement. “Lighting is one of the best ways to bring IoT to office buildings. Wipro and Cisco aim to accelerate the adoption of these solutions in the market,” added Managing Director, Partner Organisation, Cisco India, Daisy Chittilapilly.

Wipro Lighting, started in 1992 to manufacture and market lighting products, had earlier unveiled its smart and connected lighting solutions at Cisco Live held in June this year in Las Vegas, the U nited States.