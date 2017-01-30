Vijay Mallya case: Letters make explosive revelations against Manmohan, Chidambaram; BJP says, was ‘sinking ship helping sinking airlines’

Indian businessman, Vijay Mallya. Source: Reuters

The previous UPA government led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh came under scrutiny on Monday after the letters from businessman Vijay Mallya were revealed seeking favours with regards to loan disbursals. Times Now reported that Mallya wrote to the then Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh seeking to expedite loans from a consortium of banks and requesting fuel supply credit for 60 days.

The letter to Chidambaram is dated March 21, 2013 and the one to Manmohan Singh is dated October 4, 2011, according to the report. The report also mentions that Vijay Mallya wanted to meet with the State Bank of India bosses but they declined his request, following which, he pressurised Chidambaram to arrange for a meeting.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. Source: ANI

Within minutes of explosive letter expose that allegedly casts aspersions against former PM Manmohan Singh and former FM P Chidambaram, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lambasted the former UPA government’s role in shielding/promoting the interests of Vijay Mallya. In a press conference called within minutes of the revelations being made public, BJP said that the Congress role has been exposed.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra in the emergency conference said, “The first loan to Vijay Mallya was granted in 2004, then in 2008. Despite his cos declared NPA, restructuring of his loan was done in 2010.” He also raised a question during the conference, “Was the sinking ship (Congress) helping out the sinking Airlines?”, he also said threatened the UPA government by saying that, “We have emails and letters that will expose hands that were pulling the strings. Letters shows Manmohan Singh expressed support for Vijay Mallya. In the second letter, Vijay Mallya has thanked the then PM for his support & asked for his kind indulgence again.”

BJP has even attacked Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi by saying, “Rahul Gandhi stands exposed.” A number of charges have also been listed by the BJP spokesperson, Sambit Patra that includes- Who aided Vijay Mallya? Why bail out a sinking ship? Who granted the loans? Did former FM rush to his aid?