Uber now at 20 Indian airports, to make travel better

Online cab-hailing firm Uber on Friday announced that it will focus on improving the airport travel experience for both riders and driver partners in India.

“Uber is now available at all of the top 20 airports in India and at more than 200 airports globally, with presence at almost all major US and European airports,” said Amit Jain, President, Uber, India and South Asia in a statement.

“Visitors from over 70 countries have used Uber in India while Indian travellers are using their Uber app most frequently in the US, followed by United Kingdom, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and Malaysia,” Jain added.

As part of its “UberSHAAN” initiative, Uber last week urged ex-servicemen in India to avail entrepreneurship opportunities with the company as driver partners.

Uber has partnered with Ministry of Defence to facilitate interested personnel join the Uber platform as driver entrepreneurs.

“UBERSHAAN programme is all about empowering these individuals to support their families and provide an opportunity for people to get to know India’s veterans better,” Uber founder and CEO Travis Kalanick told reporters during his Delhi visit.

This year, the company launched Uber in two new cities — Lucknow and Ludhiana — and expanded “uberPOOL” to four new cities — Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai.