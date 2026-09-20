Adani Power will invest Rs 48000 crore in its upcoming 3,200 MW thermal power in Assam.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday laid the foundation stone for Adani Power (APL) 3,200 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant (USTPP) at Chapar in lower Assam’s Dhubri district.

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“In just a few years, this project will become the largest power generation asset in the Northeast. It will fuel industries, give businesses the power to scale, and help bring affordable electricity to homes,” Jeet Adani, director, Adani Group.

The Chapar plant is part of a ₹63,000-crore power investment in Assam, with commissioning in phases from December 2030. Across sectors, investments in the state will exceed ₹80,000 crore, with projects already moving from commitment to execution and set to create jobs, infrastructure and new economic opportunities across Assam over the next three to four years, he said.

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The thermal power project will also create opportunities for local contractors, suppliers, transport operators and service providers, enabling them to participate in and grow alongside the Adani Group’s expanding vendor ecosystem in Assam.

Massive Employment Creation

The project is expected to generate up to 20,000 jobs in the construction phase and around 5,000 jobs once operational, adding to Assam’s power generation capacity.

Adani said they have already conducted 4 to 5 job drives there, and 4,500 local youth from Assam have already been hired. The Adani Group’s businesses in Assam will generate around 40,000 direct and indirect job opportunities for the people here, he said.

Expanding Horizons

He said they are looking beyond thermal power in Assam ” Assam is blessed with breathtaking natural geography, abundant water resources, renewable energy potential and a highly strategic location,” he said.