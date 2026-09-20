Train operations across a large part of Lucknow Division of North Eastern Railway in Uttar Pradesh are set to get an additional safety layer with the planned deployment of Kavach Version 4.0. Indian Railways has granted Rs 252 crore for extending the indigenous train protection system across 607.7 route kilometres of the division.

Sharing the development on its official X account on September 19, the Ministry of Railways stated, “Indigenous Kavach 4.0 approved across 607.7 route kilometres of Lucknow Division, North Eastern Railway.” The Kavach 4.0 is highlighted by the ministry as an indigenous Automatic Train Protection System.

As per the official PIB, issued by the Ministry of Railways on September 19, the newly approved project will extend Kavach 4.0 to the identified balance sections of Lucknow Division, boosting the safety infrastructure available for train operations.

Key points:

Coverage: 607.7 route kilometres

Technology: Kavach Version 4.0

Division: Lucknow Division, North Eastern Railway

Approved cost: Rs 252 crore

What does Kavach 4.0 do?

Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system designed to provide an additional layer of operational safety.

One of its key features is to help prevent Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD)-a case where a train passes a signal needed to stop. The system can also automatically apply brakes when required and scan train operations to support safer train movement.

The Railway Ministry stated the latest Lucknow Division project will boost the “safety infrastructure available for train operations.”

By monitoring train operations and providing automatic braking intervention when required, the technology adds another safety mechanism to railway operations. The Railway Ministry said the wider Kavach deployment is part of its efforts to modernise train protection and enhance the safety and reliability of railway operations.

Kavach 4.0 rollout expands across divisions

The Lucknow Division project follows another major Kavach 4.0 approval announced earlier this month. As per PIB, Indian Railways permitted Kavach Version 4.0 on the remaining 712 route km of the Moradabad Division of Northern Railway for Rs 170 crore.

Kavach 4.0 can help prevent trains from passing stop signals, apply brakes automatically when needed and control train speed in serious conditions. The ministry said the Moradabad project is part of Indian’s Railway’s continuing expansion of Kavach and modernisation of the railway signalling and train protection systems.