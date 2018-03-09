Wow! WhatsApp to launch this new update – Find out what it is and how it will benefit you

WhatsApp is planning to roll out a new update via its Google Play Beta Program. (Reuters)

WhatsApp is planning to roll out a new update via its Google Play Beta Program. The new update will be version 2.18.75. The Facebook-owned app has been adding new features to its messaging platform quite often since late 2017 be it the introduction of Delete for Everybody feature or Picture-in-Picture feature or Live Location feature, Whatsapp has been very aggressive to introduce new features for its users. So what exactly will the new update be about?

WhatsApp is planning to launch three new stickers packs. The packs include ‘Salty stickers pack’, ‘Cuppy stickers pack’ and ‘Bibimbap Friends stickers pack’. The ‘Salty stickers pack’ has been created by Alisa Kryzhanovska while ‘Cuppy stickers pack’ has been created by Minseung Song. The third stickers pack ‘Bibimbap’ is created by Pete Ellison.

Note: The stickers feature is still not available yet and even if you have updated your app not to worry the feature will appear in the upcoming updates, according to WABeta Info report.

(WABeta Info)

Meanwhile, Whatsapp has come with a support for adaptive icons, which will let the users change the icon mask for the app. Notably, the icon won’t change but the shape of the border would. According to a report by Android Police, there are five icons to choose from which comprise of circle and square among other three. The background of the icon is green in colour and wrapped in different sized masks.

‘Adaptive Icons’ was introduced on Android Oreo. The feature allows users to change the icons of the WhatsApp by adding the masks of the desired choice. However, the user needs to be a beta tester in order to enjoy the feature for now.

Here is how you can enrol in Whatsapp Beta?

A user can enroll on the Facebook-owned messaging app’s beta programme or can download WhatsApp’s APK file. Also, note that phones running Android Oreo will be able to use this feature on Android WhatsApp.