WhatsApp latest recording feature update: How to use locked voice message on next version of Facebook-owned app

WhatsApp now will work towards on the locked recordings feature.

A while back, WhatsApp beta programme saw a new feature that was aimed to make the life of the users. WhatsApp beta programme for Android with versions 2.18.70 and 2.18.71 finally saw a new feature. WhatsApp now will work towards on the locked recordings feature. With this feature on WhatsApp, you will be able to send voice recording with your hands being free reports WABetaInfo, a popular WhatsApp beta tester. Up until now, in case you want to send a voice message, you need to hold an icon inside the chat.

This update is in progress and soon will be made available on every Android device. However, there is still no specific timeline provided by the messaging app.

How to use locked recordings on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open the messaging app.

Step 2: Select the chat where you want to send a voice message.

Step 3: Hold the microphone icon on the chat option for 0.5 seconds

Step 4: Now you will be able to see two options. One to cancel the recording and the other option you will be able to see is a lock icon.

Step 5: Now, all you need to do is to hold the microphone icon and slide in the direction of the lock icon.

Step 6: Once that is done, you need to release your finger on the lock icon.

Step 7: Now, you can record and send voice messages on WhatsApp without holding on the microphone icon.

???? WhatsApp beta for Android 2.18.70 and 2.18.71: what's new?

WhatsApp is finally starting to work on the Locked recordings feature! ???? ????

The article includes screenshots and a video! GREAT NEWS AVAILABLE SOON!#WhatsApp #RThttp://t.co/IZ53gNKlUm — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 3, 2018

However, there are certain limitations of WhatsApp’s ‘lock recording’ feature:

# The users will not be able to view a photo or video when there are recording a “locked” voice message on WhatsApp.

# The other limitation is that with ‘locked’ voice message, users cannot type a new message. If you wish to type a new message, then you need to end the locked recording and then type a message.

# The last limitation with the ‘locked’ voice message is that now the user cannot start off a new chat with another person.

Along with this feature, WhatsApp now plans to add the amount of data you need to download a specific set of stickers. With ‘stickers pack’, you will be able to see the size of the pack.