Manipal Health Enterprises has signed an agreement to acquire the entire operations of Kinder Women’s Hospital and Fertility Centre in Bengaluru, the company informed stock exchanges.

The listed hospital chain, which trades as Manipal Hospitals, said it will pay Rs 130 crore in cash for the acquisition. The deal is structured as an asset purchase and does not involve the transfer of shares.

Manipal Hospitals signs Rs 130-crore asset purchase agreement

Manipal Health signed the Business Transfer Agreement with Kindorama Healthcare Private Limited on August 17. Kindorama currently owns Kinder Hospital, which is located in the Doddanekundi Industrial Area of Bengaluru.

The transfer will not be immediate. It is subject to conditions precedent laid out in the agreement, and the company expects to complete the acquisition within 90 days of signing. Regulatory and statutory approvals tied to the change in ownership of the hospital are also pending.

Kinder Women’s Hospital has 100 beds and reported Rs 20.75 crore revenue

Kinder Hospital was commissioned in 2022 and currently has a capacity of 100 beds. For the year ended March 31, 2026, the hospital reported revenue from operations of about Rs 20.75 crore.

Manipal Health said the acquisition is not a related party transaction, and that neither its promoters nor promoter group have any interest in Kindorama Healthcare or the hospital being acquired.

Manipal Health expands healthcare operations through Bengaluru acquisition

In its disclosure, the company described the deal as being in line with its existing line of business. It said the acquisition would create growth opportunities consistent with its strategic direction, without elaborating further on expansion plans for the facility.

About Manipal Health Enterprises

Manipal Health Enterprises is one of India’s leading healthcare groups, with roots dating back to the launch of Manipal Hospital at Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, in 1991. The group has grown to a network of 49 hospitals with more than 12,600 beds and 11,000 doctors across 24 cities, and has touched the lives of over 60 million people, as per the company.

Manipal Health Enterprises share price

Manipal Health Enterprises’ share price has gained 0.6% in early trade today. The company’s stock price has been up 8.89% since listing in early August.