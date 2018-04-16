WhatsApp feature alert! New payments option for Android will save you from embarrassments; here’s how it works

WhatsApp Pay service is under the testing programme wherein only select users have the facility to exchange money on the platform

WhatsApp is now rolling out the Request Money feature for the WhatsApp Pay users in India. The new feature allows a user request money from the contact that the latter will pay using the UPI and QR code options. However, the individual selection of a contact to request money is not supported at the moment. It is now available for select WhatsApp for Android beta users in India.

Previously, a contact could only send payments using the WhatsApp Pay with the help of the UPI address, QR code, and selecting the contacts from the list. The Request Money feature will enable users to request money from the contacts, initially reported by Telecom Talk. The feature is available as a part of the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.18.113, which is rolling out to select users in India.

To request money from someone via WhatsApp Pay, the users need to go to Settings, followed by a tap on Payments and then New Payments. After that, the user needs to either choose the UPI ID or the Scan QR code option. An option saying Request Money will now pop-up, besides the Send Money option. The request for money from a contact is valid only for 24 hours.

To recall, the WhatsApp Pay service is under the testing programme wherein only select users have the facility to exchange money on the platform. This service is based on the Unified Payments Interface, or UPI, that offers instant money transfers to bank accounts without needing any bank account information.

WhatsApp recently introduced the ability to download the deleted photos and videos again. Earlier, after a media file is deleted from your end, you could not retrieve it unless it has been sent again by the sender. However, WhatsApp now allows re-downloading it even though you deleted it earlier.