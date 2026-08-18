Indian benchmark indices remained under pressure by midday on August 18, with the Nifty 50 hovering around 24,195 and the Sensex near 77,348. Lenskart Solutions gained after incorporating a Chinese step-down subsidiary, while defence stocks moved higher after the Ministry of Defence announced a Rs 3,070 crore procurement opportunity. NMDC, however, declined further after its muted June quarter performance.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Lenskart Solutions

Lenskart Solutions share price surged 3.4% by midday after the eyewear company incorporated Wenzhou Framekart Trade Co., Ltd as a step-down subsidiary in China. The entity will handle trading, imports, exports and procurement of spectacle frames and related products, with Baofeng Framekart Technology holding a 95% equity interest through a proposed RMB 1 million investment.

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Hindustan Aeronautics

Hindustan Aeronautics share price gained by midday as defence stocks benefited from the Ministry of Defence identifying 405 strategically important items for procurement worth around Rs 3,070 crore. The opportunity covers defence platforms and systems, with the government stating that 389 items will be purchased by defence PSUs, potentially supporting order opportunities for domestic manufacturers.

Bharat Dynamics

Stock price of Bharat Dynamics moved higher by midday as the defence sector responded to the Ministry of Defence’s Rs 3,070 crore procurement opportunity covering 405 strategically important defence items. The announcement includes purchases for the Indian Coast Guard and other defence PSUs, keeping missile and defence equipment manufacturers in focus.

BEML

BEML share price gained by midday as the Nifty India Defence index rose 1.22% following the Ministry of Defence’s announcement of 405 strategically important items for procurement. The proposed purchases, estimated at Rs 3,070 crore, cover a wide range of defence platforms and systems and have increased buying interest across domestic defence manufacturers.

NMDC

NMDC share price declined 2.3% by midday for a second consecutive session as muted Q1 earnings growth and higher costs continued to weigh on the stock. The selling came despite improving metal prices and broader commodity support, with concerns over cost pressure offsetting the benefit of higher volumes.