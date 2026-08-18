The fate of the Tata Sons annual general meeting scheduled for 2:30 pm this afternoon, seems to be sealed as the ban on Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) continues to be in force.

As of mid-day today, no fresh appeal for an interim stay on the ban, or any communication from the Charity Commissioner of Maharashtra that suggests any relief has been made, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The key promoter trust of the Tata Group holding company had sought interim relief on the ban imposed by the charity authority in May citing the need to approve grants, select a nominee to represent the Trust, the largest shareholder in Tata Sons, and approve of accounts. So far, the request has not been admitted for hearing.

The ban on meetings follows a directive by the Charity Commissioner as the authority is currently investigating allegations of governance lapses at SRTT.

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The Tata Sons AGM will take place over video conferencing this afternoon. Under the company’s Articles of Association, if quorum is not met within half an hour of meeting commencement, then it needs to be adjourned. Since SRTT is unable to convene meetings, it has not been able to participate in the nomination of a joint representative from the Tata Trusts – the largest shareholder in Tata Sons. As a result, the meeting will lack quorum in the absence of a joint representative.