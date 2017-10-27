WhatsApp ‘delete for everyone’ feature goes live: How to get feature and delete sent messages

WhatsApp ‘delete for everyone’ lets you revoke texts, pictures, GIFs, videos, contacts, and more. Here’s how to get it. (Fe Photo)

WhatsApp has a new ‘delete for everyone’ feature for Android, iOS, and Windows smartphone users. According to a WABetaInfo report, the Facebook-owned messaging app has begun to roll out the new service for some users now. The WhatsApp ‘delete for everyone’ feature enables users to recall sent messages even after a few minutes. Earlier reports had indicated that the social media giant was working on a message recall feature which will be rolled out in phases. Based on the recent report, WhatsApp has already started giving the feature on some accounts. The report says that in order to check if you have got the ‘delete for everyone’ feature, you need to update your WhatsApp application to the latest version.

The new feature on WhatsApp is applicable on all types of messages, including texts, pictures, GIFs, videos, contacts, and more. It should be noted that the delete for everyone feature will not work for broadcast messages and quoted texts. The WhatsApp delete for everyone feature will work not only on personal chats but also on group messages. Notably, in order to recall a message, the only condition is that the receiver should not have read the message that the user had sent. The report also indicated that WhatsApp is also working on a feature where users will be able to edit sent text messages as well. The website claims that the feature is present but disabled by default. There is no timeline on when this feature will be rolled out.

WhatsApp in an FAQ says, “Deleting messages for everyone allows you to delete specific messages you have sent to either a group or an individual chat.” It said that the feature is useful if had sent the message on a wrong chat or if you hit ‘Send’ by mistake. Interestingly, if you delete a message, the receiver will get the text saying ‘This message was deleted’. It is important to note that the new feature is time-sensitive. So, there will be a time limit, approximately 7 minutes till when you can get the message deleted. This feature is very similar to Google Gmail’s Undo feature.

How to get WhatsApp ‘delete for everyone’ feature?

WhatsApp is slowly rolling out the ‘delete for everyone’ feature. Chances are high that you may receive it after a few days. You will automatically get a notification for the same once you get it. In case you don’t, you can try updating your app once again or reinstalling it. However, it is important that you get a ‘back up’ of your messages if you choose to reinstall WhatsApp.