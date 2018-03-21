WhatsApp co-founder makes shocking statement, says it’s time to delete Facebook

In a scathing tweet, Acton has asked his followers to uninstall and delete Facebook – “It is time. #deletefacebook,” he wrote. (Source: Reuters)

When WhatsApp was founded back in 2009, the creators had no idea that someday it would become the world’s most popular messaging app. The growing popularity and user base of WhatsApp became a menace for Facebook, which hoarded its plans to combat it with its new messaging app called Facebook Messenger. While the Facebook Messenger began gaining traction and popularity, it was still one pedestal down from where WhatsApp was standing.

Consequently, Facebook bought WhatsApp in 2014 from the co-founders Jan Koum and Brian Acton, who became uber-rich while playing bigger roles in further developing WhatsApp under Facebook. However, the duo had a fallout and Brian Acton moved on to form his new non-profit foundation. However, it seems that he is not done with WhatsApp, as in a Twitter post, Acton asked people to ‘delete’ Facebook.

In a scathing tweet, Acton has asked his followers to uninstall and delete Facebook – “It is time. #deletefacebook,” he wrote. The tweet by Acton, however, doesn’t specify the reason. Moreover, since WhatsApp is now owned by Facebook, it is also uncertain if his thoughts about Facebook extend to his own app. It is speculated to follow the turmoil Facebook is facing currently regarding the data misuse by Cambridge Analytica, which is alleged to have stolen data of 50 million Facebook users to influence the US Presidential Elections held in 2016.

Acton last month made an investment of $50 million in Signal, a rival standalone messaging app. He has also worked in major tech companies including Apple and Yahoo previously. Facebook has recently faced flak over its user data policies, which have more to do with the WhatsApp’s data sharing plans with the parent company.