Samsung Happy Hours Sale: Big discounts on Galaxy On5 Pro and Galaxy On7 Pro available – All details here

E-commerce giant Amazon in partnership with Samsung India is bringing back Happy Hours sale, from last week. The third edition of Happy Hours sale will be on December 26, 2017 from 12 pm to 2 pm. The sale will bring discounts to the Galaxy On5 Pro and Galaxy On7 Pro. Samsung also has exchange offers for the two phones. The Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro will be available at Rs. 7,000 (otherwise available at Rs. 7,990, and originally launched at Rs. 9,190) and users can grab the Galaxy On7 Pro for Rs. 7,490 (otherwise available at Rs. 9,490, and originally launched at Rs. 11,190). Both the smartphones were launched in July, 2016. Buyers can also get up to 90GB of additional 4G data with Reliance Jio. Users can redeem the recharge voucher for maximum of six times during the entitlement period of the offer. The Rs. 309 pack avails users 10GB additional data per recharge while Jio’s Rs. 509 pack gives users 15GB extra data on every recharge. Jio Prime is also complimentary with this offer.

The Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro is equipped with a 5-inch TFT HD display with a resolution of 720×1280 pixels, and is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core Samsung Exynos 3475 SoC. The smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor and has a removable 2600mAh battery. This smartphone runs on Andorid 6.0 Marshmallow operating system with 1.3GHz Exynos quad core processor, 2GB RAM and has 16GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB.

While, the Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro features a 5.5-inch TFT HD display with a resolution of 720×1280 pixels, and is powered by a 1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 SoC. The phone comes with a 13-megapixel rear sensor and has a removable 3000mAh battery. The phone too runs on Andorid 6.0 Marshmallow operating system with 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon quad core processor, 2GB RAM and has 16GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB like the Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro.

Both phones also come preloaded with features like Bike Mode and Ultra Data Saving mode. Samsung has claimed that search volumes for the Galaxy On7 Pro had spiked up to 3 times during the first edition of the Happy Hours sale.