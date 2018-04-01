ISRO loses contact with GSAT-6A, India’s biggest communication satellite; efforts on to reconnect: Updates

GSAT-6A is India’s most powerful communication satellite. The connection was lost within 48 hours of the launch of the satellite on Thursday.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has confirmed that it has lost contact with communication satellite GSAT-6A. ISRO has said that communication from GSAT-6A has been lost and efforts are on to establish link with the satellite. GSAT-6A is India’s most powerful communication satellite. The connection was lost within 48 hours of the launch of the satellite on Thursday.

“After successful long duration firings, when satellite was on course to normal operating configuration for third and final firing, scheduled for April 1, 2018, communication from the satellite was lost. Efforts underway to establish link with satellite,” was quote as saying on GSAT-6A.

ISRO had successfully completed the first orbit raising operation of the communication satellite at 9.22 am on Friday when the GSAT-6A changed its closest and farthest point from the Earth and also its inclination.

As per the statement released by ISRO, the second orbit raising operation of GSAT-6A was successfully carried out by Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) Engine firing for about 53 minutes on March 31. The statement added that after successful long duration firings, when the satellite was on course to normal operating configuration for the third and the final firing, scheduled for April 1, communication from the satellite was lost, the space agency said on its website. “Efforts are underway to establish the link with the satellite,” it added.

The satelite launch was termed as the fifth consecutive success achieved by GSLV carrying indigenously developed Cryogenic Upper Stage. As per ISRO, GSAT-6A is orbiting the Earth with a perigee (nearest point to Earth) of 169.4 km and an apogee (farthest point to Earth) of 36,692.5 km with an orbital inclination of 20.64 deg with respect to the equator

Said to be India’s ‘most powerful’, GSAT 6A is country’s home-made communications satellite, launched from Sriharikota by the scientists of Indian space agency ISRO. The heavyweight GSLV rocket was used to unleash GSAT 6A into space. The satellite is around 2066 kg in weight and costs around Rs. 270 crore. It will be able to send and receive signals from hand-held devices. The satellite launch was touted be a boost for Indian security forces which are stationed in the remotest areas of the country.

