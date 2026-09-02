Sudhir Dandotiya is 32. He owns assets worth about Rs 9 crore, invests Rs 1.5 lakh every month, and has never redeemed a single rupee from his mutual funds. Not once, not through March 2020, and not through the long weak stretch of 2022.

He also says he is nothing special at picking investments. “If you remove my own contributions, my returns are actually fairly average,” he says.

Both statements are true, and the gap between them is the whole point of his story. His wealth is real, and it was not built by finding the right fund. He now believes the same unremarkable approach will carry him to Rs 20 to 25 crore by the time he turns 40, eight years from now. That projection is his own, and we will come back to whether it stands up.

The power of the ‘first-deduct’ method

Sudhir grew up in Indore. His father was a government engineer, now retired. His mother was a school principal who still runs a private school of her own. His younger brother is a chartered accountant working in the banking sector.

There was no dramatic incident that taught him about money, and he is honest about that. “It was more about what I saw at home every day.” His parents valued every rupee and put their savings into property, bank deposits and insurance, because those were the options available to them.

What transferred was not a product list. It was a sequence. “I have always felt that saving and investing should happen first, and then you should decide what you want to spend,” he told Financial Express Digital. He is an engineering graduate from a Bhopal college and completed his 4-year degree in 2017 and joined Accenture the same year, on Rs 4.5 lakh a year.

A 1,100% salary jump vs. lifestyle inflation

What happened to his income next is unusual, even for the IT sector.

2017: First job — Annual package: Rs 4.5 lakh

2020: Second employer — Annual package: Rs 18 lakh

2022: Third employer, Pune — Annual package: Rs 40 lakh

2026: Current employer — Annual package: Around Rs 52 lakh

That is roughly 11.6 times in nine years. Sudhir does not present this as a strategy, and it was not one. He changed jobs when better roles appeared, which is what capable engineers did through those years.

The part he does claim credit for is what happened alongside it. His household expenses run at about Rs 2 lakh a month, and by his account they have barely moved in four years, through a period when his package went from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 52 lakh.

“Whenever the salary increased, I did not feel that I had to immediately upgrade everything, car, lifestyle, holidays or other expenses,” he says. Most people describe this as discipline. It is easier to think of it as a decision made once and then simply not revisited.

The result is a monthly machine: about Rs 1.61 lakh into a home loan EMI and Rs 1.5 lakh into SIPs. Roughly Rs 3.1 lakh a month, every month, moving out of his account and into assets.

One piece of context matters here, and Sudhir raises it himself rather than letting it stay hidden. His wife works in a senior IT role and earns well, and she carries a significant share of household costs. That is what frees his own income to go almost entirely into the loan and the investments. Readers on a single income should read his numbers with that in mind.

The truth about his Rs 9 crore balance sheet

Mutual funds: Rs 2.56 crore

Gold, including SGBs and physical gold: Rs 64 lakh

Fixed deposits and bank balances: Rs 57 lakh

PPF and EPF: Rs 24 lakh

Direct stocks: Rs 23 lakh

Financial assets: Around Rs 4.3 crore

Pune flat (his estimate): Around Rs 4.7 crore

Total assets: Around Rs 9 crore

One clarification here regarding his total assets. The Rs 9 crore is the value of what he owns, not what he is worth. Sudhir still carries the home loan he took in 2021, and on a Rs 2 crore loan running at an EMI of Rs 1.61 lakh, a substantial balance remains outstanding. Subtract it and his true net worth sits closer to Rs 7 crore.

That is still an extraordinary number for 32, and the honest version costs the story nothing.

How Sudhir’s wealth journey stands apart

The people I have written about in this series of real life wealth journeys so far were each defined by what they chose to invest in. Naresh stayed with government schemes and nothing else. Grijesh raised his SIP with every promotion. Manimaran lost an entire income overnight and rebuilt. Mayuresh carried his parents while building his own crore. Sudhir is the youngest of them and holds the most, and he is the only one who volunteers that his fund choices were beside the point.

Here is where he becomes genuinely useful to our readers.

He invests only in direct plans, which strips out distributor commissions. He describes his risk appetite as aggressive and his horizon as 15 to 20 years. He wants to invest, not necessarily in “best funds”, and then, in his words, forget these funds exist. He has continued his SIPs through March 2020 and through the long weak stretch of 2022, and he has never redeemed anything. Not once.

He also spent years chasing fund rankings before concluding it was the wrong question. He offers a sharp example from his own portfolio: a fund ranked 13th out of 38 in its category has beaten a fund ranked first out of 14 in a different category. His conclusion was that being in the right category matters more than topping a mediocre one.

Which makes the shape of his portfolio interesting. That Rs 1.5 lakh monthly SIP is currently spread across eleven separate funds, in tickets of Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, covering flexi-cap, large-cap, large-and-mid-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, contra, infrastructure and an index fund.

Over-diversification and the passive index trap

Advisers disagree sharply on how many funds are enough. In a Business Standard survey of the question, one expert put the comfortable range at 13 to 14 schemes while another argued two or three equity funds cover most investors’ needs. What they agree on is the mechanism that bites: overlap.

Two large-cap funds from different houses often hold much the same stocks, so the extra fund adds paperwork rather than diversification. StockGro’s co-founder, quoted in the same piece, put it bluntly, noting that investors holding three or four flexi-cap or large-cap funds frequently end up owning the same Nifty 100 names. Stretch wide enough and an actively managed portfolio behaves like an index while still charging active fees.

Now, read his own line again. “If you remove my own contributions, my returns are actually fairly average.” He has diagnosed himself correctly. A portfolio spread across eleven funds is close to guaranteed to deliver roughly market returns.

And it did not matter. Because he was contributing Rs 1.5 lakh a month into it.

There is a wider lesson buried in this. For a young earner in the accumulation phase, the size of the contribution overwhelms the quality of the selection. A percentage point of extra return on a small corpus is worth very little.

Another Rs 50,000 a month deposited into it is worth a great deal. That equation only flips much later, once the corpus is large enough that returns do the heavy lifting. Sudhir is still firmly in the first phase, and he has optimised for the variable that actually matters there.

Leveraging real estate and future projections

In 2021 he bought an under-construction flat in Pune for Rs 2.5 crore, putting down about Rs 50 lakh with help from his parents and borrowing Rs 2 crore. Because it was a construction-linked payment plan, he paid in stages while gaining exposure to the whole asset.

He now estimates it at Rs 4.5 to 4.7 crore, close to double in five years. He is refreshingly unwilling to take credit for it. The appreciation, he says, worked out better than anything he had deliberately planned. Readers should treat that valuation as his own estimate rather than a transacted price.

Does the Rs 25 crore target actually hold up?

Which brings us back to the Rs 20 to 25 crore. Sudhir wants to become self-employed at around 40, which he is careful to distinguish from retiring.

“It does not mean that I want to completely stop working.” He wants the security to choose the work.

He projects a total of Rs 20 to 25 crore by 2034, including his property at a hoped-for Rs 10 crore and his EPF crossing Rs 1 crore. He states plainly that this is his own projection and not a guarantee, which is the right framing. The financial-asset half of it is not aggressive: existing investments plus a continued Rs 1.5 lakh SIP would reach roughly Rs 11 to 13 crore over eight years at returns of 10% to 12%. The property assumption is the fragile part, since it needs another decade of double-digit appreciation in one Pune address.

Consistency over cleverness

Ask Sudhir what built this and there is no clever answer waiting. “Some months it was genuinely annoying to transfer such a large amount of money into investments,” he says. He kept doing it anyway.

His summary of nine years runs to eleven words: save a lot, hold for a long time, do not panic.

Every investor reading this will spend more time this year comparing funds than Sudhir has spent in five. He looked at the same problem and concluded that the fund barely mattered, so long as the money kept arriving and never left. At 32, with Rs 9 crore of assets behind him, it is difficult to argue he got that wrong.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the personal financial journey, disclosures and projections shared by the individual featured in the story. Future corpus estimates, pension calculations and retirement projections are based on the assumptions provided by the individual, including expected investment returns, prevailing tax laws and current NPS/PPF rules, all of which are subject to change. Pension amounts will depend on the final corpus, annuity rates available at the time of retirement and applicable tax rules. The PPF interest rate is notified by the government every quarter and may change over time.

This article is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be construed as investment, tax or financial planning advice, or as an endorsement of any investment strategy. Readers should assess their own financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial or tax adviser before making investment or retirement planning decisions.

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