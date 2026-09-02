Applications are closing soon for Batch 06 of the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in FinTech, AI in Finance, and Risk Management from IIM Nagpur, offered in collaboration with Jaro Education as the EdTech partner.
As financial services continue to evolve with Artificial Intelligence, digital payments, blockchain and analytics, professionals need a stronger understanding of how finance, technology and risk increasingly work together.
The one-year programme is designed to help participants build capabilities across FinTech, AI, financial analytics, digital payments, blockchain, cybersecurity, regulation and risk management. The curriculum also covers practical applications of AI in areas such as credit scoring, fraud detection, customer segmentation, investment management, financial reporting and regulatory compliance.
Delivered through live online sessions, the programme includes a three-day campus immersion at IIM Nagpur and combines lectures, case discussions, assignments, project work and hands-on learning.
The programme is relevant for FinTech and finance professionals, bankers, consultants, investment bankers, venture capital professionals, technology professionals and entrepreneurs looking to deepen their understanding of the evolving FinTech ecosystem. Applicants are required to have a minimum of five years of professional work experience.
Key Programme Highlights
- One-year Post Graduate Certificate Programme in FinTech, AI in Finance, and Risk Management from IIM Nagpur
- Live online learning with a 3-day campus immersion
- Learning through lectures, case discussions, assignments, project work and hands-on sessions
- Focus on FinTech, AI, Machine Learning, Generative AI, digital payments, blockchain, analytics and risk management
- Programme commencement: Between 28th to 30th October 2026
- Programme fee: INR 2,00,000 + GST
- Application fee: INR 2,000
- Executive Alumni Status: IIM Nagpur
- EdTech Partner: Jaro Education
With applications nearing closure, eligible professionals looking to strengthen their capabilities across finance, FinTech, AI and risk management can consider applying for Batch 06 at the earliest.