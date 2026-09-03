For less than Rs 80,000, Apple thinks that the MacBook Neo is all the laptop you’d ever need. With an AI-capable iPhone chip, a solid metal body and a solid battery, the MacBook Neo promises to deliver a no-nonsense basic computing experience without offering excess of anything. It reset expectations of consumers for this entry-level laptop segment, despite not being the greatest like some of its Windows counterparts. The Dell XPS 13 2026 edition we had a look at last month proved the same.

Now, Samsung wants to take a shot at Apple’s baby laptop with a new affordable Galaxy Book 6 model. With a starting price of $799, the 14-inch Galaxy Book 6 focuses on the formula of offering solid essentials at a reasonable price.

For consumers, the choice essentially boils down to picking between Windows and macOS. On one side is Samsung’s versatile Windows machine built for connectivity and cross-device Android integration. On the other is Apple’s MacBook Neo, powered by A18 Pro silicon and the latest macOS, officially priced in India starting at Rs 79,990 (256GB model) and Rs 89,900 (512GB Touch ID configuration).

Hence, we had to see which of these laptops ends up being the right choice for you.

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Pricing and variants

The Apple MacBook Neo is readily available in India starting at Rs 79,990 for the baseline 256GB model (featuring standard lock key) and stepping up to Rs 89,990 for the 512GB model with Touch ID. It comes in four distinct shades of Silver, Citrus, Indigo, and Blush.

On the contrary, the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 (14-inch) has been launched globally at $799 (roughly Rs 75,800 direct conversion) for the base 8GB RAM and 256GB storage tier, with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB PCIe storage options also available. Samsung’s model is available in Violet Silver and Gray. Its official Indian retail launch details are expected shortly.

Design and Connectivity

The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 is built to be easier for utility. At 15.7mm thickness and 1.35kg, Samsung fits two USB Type-C ports, one legacy USB Type-A port, an HDMI 1.4 port (supporting external displays up to 4K at 30Hz), and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. It is designed for students and office workers who need to plug into flash drives, project rooms, and varied peripherals without carrying adapters.

The Apple MacBook Neo, on the other hand, focuses on being ultra-slim and lightweight to carry. Measuring just 12.7mm and weighing 1.23kg, it is easier to slip into compact sleeves. However, Apple strictly limits physical connectivity to two USB Type-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack, meaning multiport hubs remain necessary for legacy accessories or wired monitors.

Display and Multimedia

The Galaxy Book 6 features a 14-inch WUXGA (1920×1200) LCD display with a productivity-oriented 16:10 aspect ratio and 350 nits peak brightness. Samsung treats this screen with an anti-reflective coating that drastically cuts harsh glare in brightly lit office spaces, cafes, and classrooms. A 2MP Full-HD webcam and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos take care of video conferencing.

The MacBook Neo, on the other hand, packs a 13-inch Liquid Retina IPS panel with a resolution of 2408×1506 pixels and 500 nits of brightness. Text and media render noticeably crisp, and the panel offers richer colours for casual photo editing and media viewing, accompanied by Apple’s 1080p FaceTime HD camera and spatial audio drivers.

Performance, Battery, and OS

The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 is powered by Intel’s Core Series 3 chips (with options to equip up to Intel Core 5) paired with a 15 TOPS NPU and integrated Intel Graphics. Samsung bundles Windows 11 with its Galaxy AI suite, including Note Assist, AI Cut Out, and AI Select features. It also offers connectivity features like Quick Share and Multi Control for Galaxy smartphone and tablet users. Samsung gives it a 61.2Wh battery with 45W fast charging, which is claimed to offer up to 25 hours of runtime.

Meanwhile, the Apple MacBook Neo, runs the latest macOS powered by the efficient Apple A18 Pro chip (6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine) with 8GB unified memory. For basic computing, it delivers a snappy experience, backed by Apple Intelligence features for writing tools and summarisation. For heavier multitasking workloads, however, the A18 Pro struggles. The Neo’s 36.5Wh battery provides up to 16 hours of video streaming and roughly 11 hours of active web browsing.

So, Samsung’s Galaxy Book 6 or MacBook Neo: Which one is right for you?

Based on the specifications sheet, here’s what we have derived. If you prioritise complete connectivity freedom, featuring native USB-A and HDMI ports to eliminate adapter clutter, alongside Windows 11 compatibility and an anti-reflective screen, the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 is your best fit. It is ideal for users already embedded in the Samsung and Windows ecosystem who want to leverage multi-device connectivity features and compatibility with legacy apps.

On the other hand, the Apple MacBook Neo is the clear choice if you are seeking the lowest price point for a premium unibody laptop, starting at Rs 79,990, and value extreme portability, silent fanless operation, and a bright 500-nit Liquid Retina display. It fits effortlessly into an Apple-centric workflow, offering AirDrop sharing, iCloud sync, and deep macOS continuity integration with your iPhone or iPad.