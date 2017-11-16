Home automation: Smart houses with connected products intended to make our lives comfortable

Smart homes filled with connected products are intended to make our lives comfortable.

Today in the headway of automation innovation, life is getting simpler and less demanding in all spheres. Home automation is a modern technology that modifies your home to perform different sets of task automatically. Today automatic frameworks are being favoured over manual frameworks. The smart home/office gadgets interact, seamlessly and securely; control, monitor and improve accessibility, from anywhere across the globe. These smart automation devices happen to have an interface with IoT. IT automation will be the key to bridging the gap between human limitations and technology’s capabilities. With automation, data can be instantly collected and seamlessly passed between devices as it’s simultaneously analysed. Home automation is an appealing context for the Internet of Things (IoT), by connecting the IP gateway directly to the Internet or through a home/residential gateway; this system can be managed remotely using a PC, smartphone, tablet or other devices. The modern homes are automated through the internet and the home appliances are controlled. The user commands over the internet will be obtained by the Wi-Fi modems. The microcontroller has an interface with this modem. The system status is displayed through the LCD display, along with the system data. This is a typical IoT-based home automation system, for controlling all your home appliances.

The smart home market is taking off as IoT device prices come down and the general public comes to understand the benefits of these products. And from smart homes, the next logical step is smart cities, which would take the IoT to the next level. And yet, smart homes are just one small part of our daily lives that the Internet of Things will transform in the coming years. The prospect of 30 billion objects connected to the Internet by the year 2020 is staggering, as the opportunities for new lines of service and new business models grow out of this realm. IoT is based on the inclusion of devices in the world of connected environments. The devices are embedded and connected, based on a unique identity. The beauty of the home automation system lies in the fact that the settings are manageable from your smartphones and other remote-control devices. The home automation segment includes smart lighting, smart TVs and other appliances. Wearables (smartwatch, fitness brands, smart headphones, smart clothing) are also expected to witness the growth in the future.

IoT is really the secret that makes this whole system work. Today in India, nearly 22.5% of the consumers surveyed were familiar with the concept of IoT, with maximum awareness seen in the 36-55 age group which clearly indicates that there is immense opportunity for increased adoption of such technologies. The future of the home automation market will happen with key upgradation in the automation technology. For example, wireless automation solutions as well as lowering of price points as the market begins to accept home automation usage in larger volumes. With an increased internet penetration and data usage, the connected devices segment is expected to witness a huge growth by 2020. Home automation in India is creating big opportunities, not only for Indian automation companies, but also for foreign companies. The rapid development of home-based automations, along with M2M (machine-to-machine) communications will continue to create billions of new connected objects over the next 5 years and beyond.

The writer is country head, Telit India