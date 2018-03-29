Beware! This app lets your friends, boss spy on you via Whatsapp – Find out what it is and how it works

Your friends might be spying on you.

Do you rely on WhatsApp to send messages to friends and families and also to contact with someone important? If it is a yes then let us take it to another level- it’s important to know that the service lets your contacts know about when you’re available to chat, and whether you’ve read their texts.

An iOS app by the name Chatwatch, lets WhatsApp takes advantage of public online/offline status feature, which lets your friends know when you’re readily available to talk. Using this data, the app can tell you how often your friends check WhatsApp. It can even estimate what time they go to sleep and wake up each day.

The company claims users can’t do anything about it, according to TNW report. The report added that even if the users have displaced the ‘Last Seen’ feature in your account settings, it’ll still be able to figure out your WhatsApp activity.

The app needs 24 hours before it can generate certain insights. All you need to do is pay it $2 per week to monitor a pair of numbers and it will tell you when they are on or offline. You can pay more to snoop on up to ten people at a time.

It might a possibility that the app is using the data of the users to come to the conclusion that it claims. However, there is no confirmation of it.

The shocking app comes to light days after the Cambridge Analytica data breach scandal that has engulfed the whole world. Following the news of data leak getting viral, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg took to Facebook to apologise what has happened and also took necessary steps to revamp the social media juggernaut’s security settings.