ASUS set to launch Zenfone AR on July 13 in India

The smartphone, with its advanced technology and immersive experience, is poised to push the boundaries of reality.(Representational Photo: IE)

Taiwanese smartphone maker ASUS is set to launch their much-anticipated augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR)-enabled smartphone ‘Zenfone AR on July 13 in India. The smartphone, with its advanced technology and immersive experience, is poised to push the boundaries of reality. According to industry sources, the device, powered with Google’s Tango AR programme and DayDream VR software, is expected to change the way consumers interact with the world. Announced at CES 2017 early this year in Las Vegas, the smartphone will sport 8GB RAM, backed by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, specially customised for Google Tango. Further details on the smartphone are expected to be announced soon.