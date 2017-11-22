Aadhaar card mobile number linking: Airtel, Jio, Vodafone users can go for this OTP method; know how to use and problems you may face

Details you need to know about Aadhaar Card Verification via OTP.

Aadhaar Card verification for linking with mobiles using OTP will start from December 1, 2017. Users will have to link their Aadhaar number to their mobile numbers and the deadline is February 6, 2018. Meanwhile, network operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea Cellular will have the option of verifying their Aadhaar card using a one time password. The Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI has reportedly approved new modes such as OTP for Aadhaar based SIM verification for existing users. This facility will start next month. Here are all the details you need to know about Aadhaar Card Verification via OTP:

Aadhaar card number-SIM linking: How to verify using OTP?

Network providers like Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea will implement OTP-based verification of mobile numbers. This will allow people to get the verification done without actually visiting the store or retail agent. This means that subscribers are not needed to visit a telecom retail store if they have to get the re-verification done for Aadhaar linking with their phone numbers.

As of now, subscribers are required to go to a store and complete the eKYC along with fingerprints. But in the new method, you will get an OTP sent to your mobile number from UIDAI. This will enable the re-verification. However, there is a catch. The OTP will only be sent to a mobile number which is registered with your Aadhaar card. In case you have a new mobile number, that is not linked to your Aadhaar card, the OTP method will not work. So, only if you can still access your old SIM, you will be able to use the OTP method.

Is Aadhaar SIM linking mandatory?

Linking your Aadhaar number and mobile number is compulsory. The last date to do this is February 6, 2018. Earlier this year, the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) had issued an order calling for linking of mobile numbers with Aadhaar card. A new petition wants this order to be declared ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘null and void’, a PTI report said. Earlier in November, it was reported the Supreme Court refused to accept new pleas challenging the linking of mobile numbers with Aadhaar card numbers.

What if your mobile number is not the same as the one on your Aadhaar card?

Users can still get the re-verification done on their new mobile numbers. However, the OTP method cannot work here. You will be required to go to a store of the respective telecom operator and get the re-verification done. You will have to carry your Aadhaar card for this and the mobile number re-verification will be completed after submitted the required documents along with a fingerprint scan.