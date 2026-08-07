In a major connectivity boost, South Coast Railway has announced a new weekly special train between Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The special service will begin on August 14, 2026, and will operate for a limited period.

The Prayagraj–Visakhapatnam special train will strengthen direct rail connectivity between North India and the east coast. With stops at several major stations, the service will also benefit passengers travelling between key cities in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Check the schedule, timings and route of the special train below.

Prayagraj – Visakhapatnam Special Train: Schedule, timing, route

The special train between Prayagraj and Visakhapatnam (Train No. 04159) will run every Friday from August 14 to November 27, 2026. The train will depart from Prayagraj at 10:15 am and will reach Visakhapatnam at 1:30 pm on Saturday.

Similarly, the return service from Visakhapatnam to Prayagraj (Train No. 04160) will run every Saturday from August 15 to November 28, 2026. The train will depart from Visakhapatnam at 3:40 pm and arrive at Prayagraj at 5:30 pm on Sunday.

Key stoppages along the route

The special train will cover several stations on its route, connecting multiple cities and regions across central and eastern India.

The major stations include Prayagraj, Manikpur, Satna, Katni, Shahdol, Anuppur, Pendra Road, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Jharsuguda Road, Sambalpur, Titlagarh, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.

The route will provide connectivity across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, giving passengers more options for reaching cities along the corridor.

16 trips planned in each direction

The special service will operate for a limited period, with 16 trips scheduled from Prayagraj to Visakhapatnam and another 16 trips on the return route. Since the train will operate only until November 2026, passengers planning their journey should check the latest timetable and seat availability before booking.