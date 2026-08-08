Karnataka is moving beyond simply adopting artificial intelligence to boost its $153 billion startup revolution. The state recently began building an AI-driven governance and economic model where technology improves transparency, reduces fraud, creates skilled employment and strengthens the already powerful startup ecosystem. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also met with senior officials from Anthropic to discuss “potential areas of collaboration”.

The sweeping AI project aims to strengthen links between public administration, higher education, healthcare, research, green infrastructure and private enterprise. Karnataka has unveiled an ambitious deep-tech funding strategy, backed by venture capital participation, with plans to create 25,000 new startups and train up to two lakh people in artificial intelligence (AI).

“The meeting discussed potential areas of collaboration between Anthropic and the Government of Karnataka, including AI-enabled citizen services, governance, skilling, startup enablement and scientific research. The discussions also covered support for the Government of Karnataka‘s AI University initiative and opportunities for continued engagement on AI-led innovation,” Shivakumar’s office wrote on X.

Glad to meet Mr. Michael Sellitto, Head of International Policy at Anthropic, and the senior global delegation from Anthropic at Vidhana Soudha today. Minister for IT BT Shri Priyank Kharge, Financial Adviser Shri L. K. Atheeq, and other senior officials were present during the… pic.twitter.com/XSmzwePSOl — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) August 6, 2026

The Anthropic team was led by Head of International Policy, Michael Sellitto — with discussions focused not merely on deploying AI, but on ensuring its use remains responsible, secure and beneficial to citizens. State minister Priyank Kharge had also indicated in late July that Karnataka was creating ‘two joint working groups’ with the US artificial intelligence startup to identify areas for usage of artificial intelligence.

A senior global delegation from @AnthropicAI called on Hon'ble @CMofKarnataka today, along with me and senior officials of the Government of Karnataka, to discuss opportunities for a long-term partnership in artificial intelligence. The discussions focused on AI skilling,… pic.twitter.com/XUSM7XhmOe — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) August 6, 2026

Karnataka’s AI-native vision: AI university, global investment and green data centres to power the future

DK Shivakumar has described his larger goal as creating an “AI-native state”—one in which artificial intelligence is integrated into governance, education, industry and everyday public services. The centrepiece of that plan is India’s first government-driven AI University. The proposed institution is planned on a 100-acre campus in Bengaluru, with regional campuses in Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru and Mysuru.

A dedicated AI Hub would operate alongside it as an incubation and collaboration centre for startups, companies and academic institutions. The state plans to introduce AI education from Class VI, including for students outside Bengaluru, while full-fledged university operations are targeted within three years. Courses could begin earlier through existing universities and institutions. The university is intended to serve not only as an education centre but also as a platform for research, innovation, public digital access and industry collaboration. Shivakumar has said the government does not want to build the institution alone and wants industry to take the lead, with the government providing support.

The infrastructure plan also includes two next-generation green data centres—one in a coastal district and another near Bengaluru—and a dedicated Karnataka AI policy aimed at attracting global investment, companies and skilled talent.

AI talent & startup surge: 2 lakh skilled workers and 25,000 new venture

Skilling is the employment and economic foundation of the AI plan. Karnataka is seeking Anthropic’s support to train up to two lakh people through industry-backed certification programmes delivered through institutions such as Visvesvaraya Technological University, UVCE and IIIT Bangalore.

The programmes could include Claude certification under the state’s NIPUNA initiative. The government is seeking support in curriculum design, teaching material and assessment frameworks so that students and professionals receive industry-recognised credentials. “Anthropic can probably reach 50,000 people by itself. But if it works with industry and the government, we can reach up to two lakh people,” Electronics, IT/BT and Home Minister Priyank Kharge said. “Together, we can show disruption at scale.”

The state has also proposed subsidised access to Anthropic’s Claude platform for engineering students, researchers and PhD scholars. The proposal could benefit at least 10,000 students enrolled in engineering colleges affiliated with VTU, according to the Chief Minister’s Finance Advisor, LK Atheeq.

NIPUNA already works with corporate partners, with the government bearing up to 40% of training costs. Earlier phases focused on thousands of young people seeking skills in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data science. The expanded programme would allow Karnataka to create a much larger pool of AI-certified workers for both government and private-sector employment.

The startup opportunity is equally substantial. Karnataka has more than 20,000 startups, with DPIIT-recognised figures exceeding 21,000 and moving towards 22,600. The state accounts for nearly 40% of India’s software exports and hosts approximately 39% of the country’s generative-AI startups. Its startup ecosystem is valued at around $153 billion, giving the government a large economic base on which to build its AI and deep-tech ambitions.

A new ‘Startup Policy‘ is expected to support 25,000 additional startups, with an emphasis on expanding opportunities beyond Bengaluru.

The leadership team from Anthropic, led by Mr. Michael Sellitto, Head of International Policy, called on Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @DKShivakumar at Vidhana Soudha today. The meeting discussed potential areas of collaboration between Anthropic and the Government of Karnataka,… pic.twitter.com/mlsimWLVtN — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) August 6, 2026

Karnataka eyes AI-powered accountable governance

At the centre of the discussions was the question of how AI can make government systems more transparent and efficient. CM Shivakumar sought Anthropic’s expertise in using artificial intelligence to detect and reduce fraud in government processes—an application that could help plug leakages, improve oversight and restore public confidence in administration.

The Chief Minister also examined the use of AI to protect the confidentiality of examination processes. Government agencies and educational institutions could use advanced systems to strengthen question-paper preparation, identify vulnerabilities and reduce the risk of leaks. The objective is to make examinations more secure, fair and trustworthy.

Potential pilot projects in tax administration and public service delivery are also being considered. If implemented effectively, such systems could help officials identify irregularities more quickly, process citizen requests efficiently and improve the delivery of government services.

ALSO READ Karnataka moves to build AI governance framework with Anthropic for services, education and innovation

Department-wise working groups are expected to map practical AI applications across e-governance, the Home Department and other agencies. This would allow Karnataka to move from scattered experiments to a structured, department-level adoption model. The state has already discussed joint working groups involving the Centre for E-Governance and the Home Department to identify suitable use cases.

Karnataka’s “government first” AI push: Data sovereignty, privacy and secure public innovation

The proposed AI framework places data security alongside efficiency. Karnataka has reiterated its “Government First” approach, under which sovereign government data would remain on servers located within the state. The government is also exploring ways to open public datasets in a secure and controlled manner. This could give startups, researchers and academic institutions access to information needed to develop solutions for healthcare, mobility, agriculture, taxation and public services, while preserving citizen privacy.

The safeguards discussed include protection against cyber threats, personal-data security and clear ethical standards for AI deployment. In this model, transparency does not mean indiscriminate disclosure of government data; it means making useful information available through controlled systems with accountability built into the process. Karnataka’s discussions with Anthropic specifically included data privacy, data residency and data sovereignty.

AI blueprint: From research & healthcare to a scalable model for India

The partnership discussions also extended to AI-led research in healthcare and life sciences, including possible collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science. AI could be applied to medical research, diagnostics, public-health planning and scientific discovery, provided the systems are subject to strong privacy and ethical controls.

Anthropic has expressed interest in supporting Karnataka’s higher-education institutions, research programmes and deep-tech startups. The state, in turn, is attempting to create a connected ecosystem in which schools produce early exposure to AI, universities provide advanced training, research institutions develop new applications, startups commercialise them and government departments deploy them for public benefit.

What distinguishes Karnataka’s approach is the attempt to link economic scale with institutional accountability. The state is not presenting AI only as a tool for faster administration or higher investment. It is positioning the technology as a means to reduce fraud, secure examinations, protect data, improve public services and expand opportunity.

If the plans are implemented with measurable safeguards, Karnataka could offer other Indian states a practical template: an AI University with regional reach, large-scale skilling, green data infrastructure and a $153-billion startup ecosystem—all under a governance framework built around transparency, privacy and public trust.