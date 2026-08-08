If you are planning to buy an iPad this August, you have come to the right place. With a global RAM shortage affecting the availability of the MacBook Air and Pro models across the world, the iPad makes for an alternate option for mobile computing, albeit with some compromises. Similar to the Mac lineup, the iPad series also comes in many variants and states of tune.

Today, the portfolio spans three clear segments:

– the entry-level iPad (11th Gen)

– the mid-tier iPad Air (M4)

– the top-end iPad Pro (M5)

Unlike Apple’s iPhone launch schedules that focus on September, Apple’s tablet roadmap stays spread out. With the current iPadOS 26 delivering enhanced multitasking and deep Apple Intelligence integration across M-series hardware, and the upcoming iPadOS 27 bringing more to the table, choosing an iPad today requires more than just looking at the processor underneath.

Since you are in the market to pick up a new iPad, here is what you should consider, what to buy, and what to skip.

Top tip: Skip buying a new iPad if you don’t need one

With silicon component costs rising high, sticking to your existing iPad model remains a smarter move. If you currently own an iPad Air (M2) or an iPad Pro (M2/M4 variant), your device can already handle demanding apps, external display support, and Apple Intelligence functions. Holding on to your current device for another few years will help you extract more value, and prevent unnecessary spending.

However, if your current tablet is ageing out or you need a direct upgrade, here is how the options stack up right now.

1. iPad Air (M4)

Price: From Rs 89,900

Our recommendation: Buy it

For most buyers, the iPad Air (M4) sits in the sweet spot of Apple’s ecosystem. Available in both 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, it brings the processing power of the M4 chip, allowing full Apple Intelligence capabilities, as well as performance advantages. It also has support for the Apple Pencil Pro and the redesigned Magic Keyboard, all without stepping into four-figure pricing territory.

Because this model was refreshed recently, Apple is unlikely to replace it anytime soon.

Who should buy it: If you need a reliable workhorse for university notes, digital illustration, or everyday multitasking, the M4 Air checks almost every box.

2. iPad (11th Generation)

Price: From Rs 49,900

Our recommendation: Only if you have lightweight compute needs

The standard 11th-generation iPad serves as the entry to Apple’s tablet range. Powered by the A16 chip, it effortlessly handles streaming, web browsing, document editing, and casual gaming. However, it strips away key modern upgrades such as a laminated display, a lower refresh rate at 60Hz, slower USB-C speeds, and misses out on Apple Intelligence.

Who should buy it: If your budget is strictly limited, the iPad remains a dependable choice. However, holding off for upcoming sales or festive bank offers can lower the buying cost significantly, making it a much better value proposition.

3. iPad Pro (M5)

Price: From Rs 139,900

Our recommendation: Almost a MacBook Air replacement, wait for deals

If your daily work requires high-end creative performance or colour-critical HDR video workflows, the M5 iPad Pro is easily one of the best options to buy as an alternative to MacBook Air. For most users, it might even be overkill, considering the Tandem OLED Ultra Retina display, 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, and a thin chassis. You have to have a genuine need for top-end raw processing to fully tap into the M5 chip’s potential.

Who should buy it: The 13-inch model with the Magic Keyboard accessory makes it a portable MacBook Air alternative, and hence, is ideal for creatives and professional video editors.