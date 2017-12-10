Technologies like artificial intelligence, big data impacting power sector, says Tata Power official Jayant Kumar

UPES has entered into an MoU with NITI Aayog to assess national energy issues like implications of high penetration of renewables on the grid, Utpal Ghosh, President & CEO of UPES, said. (Reuters)

Technological advances like artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data are impacting the power sector as well, making it imperative for producers to re-skill resources, a senior official of Tata Power said. “With technological disruptions like artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, augmented reality etc. that are impacting the power sector as well, it has become imperative to re-train and re-skill resources for emerging careers where the demand is more than the supply,” Tata Power Chief Human Resource Officer Jayant Kumar said. Addressing the seventh Power HR Round Table organised by the University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES), Kumar said, “Curiosity, courage and comfort with technology are the traits of a future digital worker.” CEOs and HR heads of leading Indian companies in the power sector such as Tata Power, Power Grid, GMR Energy, Adani Green Energy, and DB Power deliberated on various challenges faced by the sector today and possible solutions, UPES said in a statement.

“Power distribution companies (Discoms), due to their nature of work, have access to huge consumer data and they can use this data to foray into other allied businesses just the way cab aggregators are delivering food or e-commerce companies providing video-on-demand services,” Ashis Basu, CEO (Corporate), GMR Energy, suggested. UPES has entered into an MoU with NITI Aayog to assess national energy issues like implications of high penetration of renewables on the grid, Utpal Ghosh, President & CEO of UPES, said.