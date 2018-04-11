Meet the 9 Virtual Reality startups selected for T-Hub and Facebook India’s Innovation Hub Accelerator Program

One of India’s biggest accelerators in India, T-Hub along with Facebook today announced the first batch of winning startups, selected for their joint program “India Innovation Hub.” The program which was launched in November last year, aims to help startups focused on using emerging technologies by providing support and mentorship to accelerate their businesses in new and innovative ways.

A cohort of nine startups focused on Virtual Reality have been selected and each startup will get access to training, mentors, workshops, research, and Facebook’s VR Innovation lab located at T-Hub as a part of the three-month accelerator program. Further, the qualified startups will be directly accepted for the FbStart program.

Speaking on the development, Jay Krishnan, CEO, T-Hub said, “We have witnessed the recent growth of AR and VR and it has the potential to disrupt many areas. Our program with Facebook has discovered startups leveraging AR and VR technologies in such areas like healthcare, HR and enterprises training, enriching customer experience and enterprise analytics. We are excited to help these startups scale up to global markets through our bespoke accelerator program with Facebook.”

Meet the startups that have been selected for T-Hub and Facebook’s India Innovation Hub Accelerator Program

Dimension NXG

NXG was born out of passion to evolve the most powerful tool that humans have “the computer” to a new dimension where the digital and real world seamlessly integrate. Opening up possibilities of mastering skills instantly, holographic teleportation, x-ray vision, clairvoyance and many more. They believe this has the power to transform industries like healthcare, Education, construction, etc.

GMETRI Studios

GMETRI creates AR (Augmented Reality) and VR content across industries and applications. The content is created with their in-house team of Designers, which further enables them to create VR content accessible across web and devices.

Highir Technologies

Highir was created with the intention to create a an immersive viewing experience to resort owners and their end customers. It is a team of photographic specialists shooting in different formats, they travel ,shoot ,digitize some of the most spectacular places.

Innov4sight (I4S)

Started in 2014 on an epiphany moment to reduce errors, second guesses and improve effective care impacting Fertility & Cancer Care. I4S uses Information Technology, Analytics, Bioinformatics, Biotechnology, Biomedical Engineering, Educational Technology, among many others

VadR

VadR is a Virtual Reality (VR) Analytics firm. With this platform, content creators can understand their users better and their usage patterns as well. With VR specific metrics one can ask for any metric that is necessary for the content developer.

Scapic innovations

Scapic enables people to create, share and explore VR, AR content. it’s a platform for building Virtual/Augmented/Mixed Reality content. People will use Scapic many purposes: presentations, product tours, sales tools, training, portfolios, location tours, brand marketing experiences, promotional experiences, educational content, galleries, Immersive experience prototyping, and more.

Merxius Software

MERXIUS, is a privately owned, deep technology company based out of Hyderabad and Bangalore. Its flagship product is an Extended Reality Authoring Tool with which ‘AnyBodyCanXR’ from just a 3D model and interact with their XR file across devices ranging from iPads to Oculus Rift to Hololens. No coding required.

Loop Reality

Loop Reality creates solutions for integrating technologies like AR, VR, AI/ML, and IoT. Its flagship product Loopfit is a fitness induced gamification with a blend of immersive VR, IoT and Analytics.