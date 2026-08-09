Central Railway’s Mumbai Division will operate a Mega Block on Sunday, August 9, to undertake engineering and maintenance work on the suburban network, according to official release.

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The block will affect services on the Main Line between Matunga and Mulund and on the Harbour Line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Chunabhatti/Bandra. Several local services will be diverted, suspended or delayed during the maintenance period.

Main Line services between Matunga and Mulund

On the Main Line, the UP and DOWN slow lines between Matunga and Mulund will remain blocked from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm.

During this period, DOWN slow-line services departing CSMT between 10.14 am and 3.32 pm will be diverted to the DOWN fast line between Matunga and Mulund. These trains will halt at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund before being diverted back to the slow line at Mulund.

Similarly, UP slow-line services departing Thane between 11.07 am and 3.51 pm will be diverted to the UP fast line between Mulund and Matunga. The trains will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion before returning to the UP slow line at Matunga.

Central Railway said these diverted services will reach their destinations around 15 minutes later than their scheduled arrival times. All UP and DOWN local trains leaving or arriving at CSMT between 11 am and 5 pm are also expected to reach their destinations about 15 minutes late.

Harbour Line services to remain suspended

On the Harbour Line, the DOWN line between CSMT and Chunabhatti/Bandra will be blocked from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm, while the corresponding UP line will remain blocked from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

DOWN Harbour Line services from CSMT towards Vashi, Belapur and Panvel departing between 11.16 am and 4.47 pm will remain suspended. Services towards Bandra and Goregaon departing CSMT between 10.48 am and 4.43 pm will also be suspended.

In the opposite direction, UP Harbour Line services towards CSMT from Panvel, Belapur and Vashi between 9.53 am and 3.20 pm will remain suspended. Services from Goregaon and Bandra towards CSMT between 10.45 am and 5.13 pm will also be affected.

A shadow block will additionally be operated by Western Railway between Bandra and Goregaon from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm.

Special services, alternative travel options

To reduce the impact on passengers, special services will operate between Panvel and Kurla, using Platform No. 8, at intervals of 20 minutes during the block period.

Harbour Line passengers will also be permitted to travel via the Main Line and Western Railway between 10 am and 6 pm during the Mega Block period.

Central Railway said the maintenance blocks are necessary for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and allow additional travel time due to the changes in suburban services.